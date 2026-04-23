Emily Huff Accuses Jayda Cheaves & Lil Baby Of Attempting To Jump Her Three Times

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Lil Baby walks court-side during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
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Emily Huff took to social media recently where she offered up some drama involving herself, Jayda Cheaves, and Lil Baby.

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby have found themselves embroiled in some drama as of late. This is especially true of Cheaves, who allegedly got into a fight at the club alongside Dess Dior. Overall, this is a situation that has led to lots of speculation on social media, and fans have had themselves a field day.

However, Cheaves is back under the spotlight, and not for the right reasons. Last night, Cheaves' former friend, Emily Huff, took to social media with some striking allegations. In a string of social media posts, Huff questioned Cheaves and her religion. She subsequently goes on to say that Cheaves and Lil Baby tried to have her jumped on three separate occasions.

Huff and Cheaves allegedly had a falling out, which then led to the alleged attempts at some sort of attack. These are some extremely heavy claims, although the context around the alleged attempted jumpings is few and far between.

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Emily Huff Makes Her Allegations

As it turns out, the internet isn't exactly on Huff's side with this one. In the comments section over on Live Bitez, fans explained how they truly feel about this situation.

"That’s when you know a person reaching for sympathy bc Emily if she really did all that, why you still online running your mouth?" one person asked. "Leave well enough alone. Some ppl invite & creat they own drama then be mad at the reaction they get in return. Everyone in here speaking ill on Jayda clearly haters themselves.. Emily Jrs."

Others users echoed these sentiments. "These people come on the internet and say anything smh," declared one commenter. "I’m so sick of this topic with her like move on already yt girl," said another.

Needless to say, this situation between Huff and Cheaves continues to escalate. Whether or not they are able to squash this soon is unknown.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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