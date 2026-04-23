Emily Huff Accuses Jayda Cheaves & Lil Baby Of Attempting To Jump Her Three Times

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby have found themselves embroiled in some drama as of late. This is especially true of Cheaves, who allegedly got into a fight at the club alongside Dess Dior. Overall, this is a situation that has led to lots of speculation on social media, and fans have had themselves a field day.

However, Cheaves is back under the spotlight, and not for the right reasons. Last night, Cheaves' former friend, Emily Huff, took to social media with some striking allegations. In a string of social media posts, Huff questioned Cheaves and her religion. She subsequently goes on to say that Cheaves and Lil Baby tried to have her jumped on three separate occasions.

Huff and Cheaves allegedly had a falling out, which then led to the alleged attempts at some sort of attack. These are some extremely heavy claims, although the context around the alleged attempted jumpings is few and far between.

Emily Huff Makes Her Allegations

As it turns out, the internet isn't exactly on Huff's side with this one. In the comments section over on Live Bitez, fans explained how they truly feel about this situation.

"That’s when you know a person reaching for sympathy bc Emily if she really did all that, why you still online running your mouth?" one person asked. "Leave well enough alone. Some ppl invite & creat they own drama then be mad at the reaction they get in return. Everyone in here speaking ill on Jayda clearly haters themselves.. Emily Jrs."

Others users echoed these sentiments. "These people come on the internet and say anything smh," declared one commenter. "I’m so sick of this topic with her like move on already yt girl," said another.