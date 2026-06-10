50 Cent Uses Trump Playbook In Lawsuit Against Ex Shaniqua Tompkins

BY Aron A.
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May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
G-Unit Books argues that Shaniqua Tompkins diminished the value of their deal after publicly speaking about her relationship with 50 Cent.

50 Cent and the mother of his child, Shaniqua Tompkins, are still going at it in court. This time, it relates to a deal she signed with G-Unit Books and the contractual obligations surrounding the rights to the story of her life. Most recently, the attorneys for G-Unit Books cited a previous court battle involving Donald Trump to counter Tompkins' claims.

Per All Hip Hop, documents filed with the New York Supreme Court show that G-Unit Books is asking the court to dismiss several counterclaims and defenses raised by Tompkins in the ongoing contract dispute. Tompkins references the anti-SLAPP law in New York City, which ultimately works to prevent individuals from lawsuits that allegedly target protected speech. She pushed back against the lawsuit filed against her, claiming that it’s an attempt to punish her for speaking publicly on 50 Cent in interviews and online.

G-Unit Books seeks to dismiss multiple defenses and counterclaims submitted by Tompkins. Court records indicate that two of her defenses may already be off the table after she failed to respond to arguments challenging them–a move that, under New York procedural rules, can be treated as abandonment.

But in response to the anti-SLAPP laws, G-Unit’s legal team pointed to precedent from a separate New York case involving Donald Trump and his niece, Mary Trump. In that case, the judge rejected anti-SLAPP arguments after concluding that the lawsuit centered on an alleged breach of a contractual agreement rather than an effort to suppress speech. G-Unit’s lawyers contend that the same reasoning applies here.

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What Is The Lawsuit Involving 50 Cent About?

The lawsuit stems from an agreement signed in 2007, when Tompkins transferred rights related to her personal story to G-Unit Books in exchange for compensation. Tompkins has maintained that she entered the deal under financial and personal pressure, while G-Unit alleges that her later public comments and media appearances diminished the value of the rights it acquired.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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