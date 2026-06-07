Cam'ron Explains Why He Wouldn't Participate In Dipset Reunion

Cam'ron was a recent guest on the Do You podcast on his You're Welcome network, where hosts Jenny and Shy had a burning question: Is Dipset reuniting? There have always been rumors of a full-on comeback from the Diplomats since their 2000s run started to become a legacy era. But his response to their questions should not be very exciting for die-hards hoping for a return to form.

Shy and Jenny specifically asked if the reunion would ever happen in general, which Cam said it wouldn't. "No," he remarked simply. However, before the hosts could move on, Killa Cam wanted to clarify his answer and elaborate, which is where fans will feel disappointment.

"For me, let me just be Frank Zap': it could [happen] without me," he expressed, as caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram. "*laughs* No, I'm saying, I've seen them do Dipset reunion shows without me. I'm just telling you. It's mad members of Dipset. I'm just saying I wouldn't be there."

There are a few different ways in which folks could interpret this statement. Maybe Cam'ron is just moving on with his other endeavors and is too busy, but there's no ill will. Perhaps he took offense to the reunion shows without him. But a more likely theory is that tensions within the group and beef between its members is minimizing the chances of a reunion.

Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beef

Cam'ron's Dipset beef is presently manifesting itself via his Jim Jones feud, which reignited as recently a a few weeks ago. Capo challenged his former Diplomats ally to a solo Verzuz battle, claiming Cam is who made Dipset lose their iconic Verzuz with The LOX.

Jim Jones' beef with Cam'ron stretches back to tensions in the mid-to-late 2000s, when Jones was starting his ByrdGang imprint and business tensions rose. Since then, while they've been able to reconcile and keep things civil, they are now at odds in a pretty open and hostile way.