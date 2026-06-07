Cam'ron Explains Why He Wouldn't Participate In Dipset Reunion

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Camron Wouldnt Participate In Dipset Reunion
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron sits court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Cam'ron has recently been beefing with Jim Jones, so it makes sense why he would not be as interested in a Dipset reunion.

Cam'ron was a recent guest on the Do You podcast on his You're Welcome network, where hosts Jenny and Shy had a burning question: Is Dipset reuniting? There have always been rumors of a full-on comeback from the Diplomats since their 2000s run started to become a legacy era. But his response to their questions should not be very exciting for die-hards hoping for a return to form.

Shy and Jenny specifically asked if the reunion would ever happen in general, which Cam said it wouldn't. "No," he remarked simply. However, before the hosts could move on, Killa Cam wanted to clarify his answer and elaborate, which is where fans will feel disappointment.

"For me, let me just be Frank Zap': it could [happen] without me," he expressed, as caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram. "*laughs* No, I'm saying, I've seen them do Dipset reunion shows without me. I'm just telling you. It's mad members of Dipset. I'm just saying I wouldn't be there."

There are a few different ways in which folks could interpret this statement. Maybe Cam'ron is just moving on with his other endeavors and is too busy, but there's no ill will. Perhaps he took offense to the reunion shows without him. But a more likely theory is that tensions within the group and beef between its members is minimizing the chances of a reunion.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beef

Cam'ron's Dipset beef is presently manifesting itself via his Jim Jones feud, which reignited as recently a a few weeks ago. Capo challenged his former Diplomats ally to a solo Verzuz battle, claiming Cam is who made Dipset lose their iconic Verzuz with The LOX.

Jim Jones' beef with Cam'ron stretches back to tensions in the mid-to-late 2000s, when Jones was starting his ByrdGang imprint and business tensions rose. Since then, while they've been able to reconcile and keep things civil, they are now at odds in a pretty open and hostile way.

Neither artist believes they can fully mend their dynamic at this point, which is sad for OG Dipset fans. But the door is always open, and they haven't ruled it out as a complete impossibility.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Camron Squash Jim Jones Beef Hip Hop News Music Cam'ron Reveals Whether Or Not He'd Squash Jim Jones Beef
MNRK Music Group And ByrdGang Partnership Press Conference Music Jim Jones Challenges Cam'ron To A Solo Verzuz Battle, Blames Cam For Dipset's Loss
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0