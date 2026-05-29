Rich Homie Quan’s Father Speaks On Birdman Missing Funeral And Young Thug Fallout

The late Rich Homie Quan remains one of hip-hop’s most missed voices. And now his father, Corey Lamar, is shedding more light on the emotional aftermath surrounding the rapper’s death. During a recent appearance on the It’s Up There podcast, Lamar discussed several painful topics connected to Quan’s passing, including the absence of Birdman at the funeral and Quan’s complicated history with Young Thug.

According to Lamar, Birdman did reach out privately after Quan’s death and offered condolences. However, many fans were surprised that the Cash Money mogul did not attend the funeral despite Rich Homie Quan being such a major part of the Rich Gang era alongside Young Thug. He spoke about the situation in-depth around the 26-minute mark of the interview.

“Bird[man] is who he is, man,” Lamar said. “At the end of the day, man you accept people for who they are… Bird reached out to me. He did. Listen, the day that my son passed, he called my phone. Like, ‘Hey, fam, I’m here if you need anything.’ He was being positive for me. ‘Look, I can’t tell you how to feel, but you know, keep your head up. I’m here for you if need anything fam. Call me.’”



Lamar appeared understanding about the situation, explaining he could not tell Birdman how to grieve.

The interview became even more emotional once the conversation shifted toward Young Thug. Lamar suggested the fallout between Quan and Thug deeply affected his son emotionally. Fans have spent years wondering exactly what happened between the two artists after they dominated rap together during the mid 2010s with songs like “Lifestyle.”

Rich Homie Quan's Dad Speaks Out

At one point, Rich Gang looked like the future of Atlanta rap. Quan and Thug’s chemistry felt undeniable, and many believed they were on pace to become one of hip-hop’s greatest duos. Instead, tension, industry politics, and personal disagreements reportedly drove them apart. Lamar suggested Quan never fully recovered emotionally from that fallout, especially because the friendship once meant so much to him.

"It affected Quan a lot," Lamar said. "But I know my son, bro. It had a profound effect on his everyday life, man. I know it did."

HotNewHipHop has covered the complicated relationship between Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan for years. Especially after Quan’s tragic passing in 2024. The two reportedly had an unresolved fallout before Quan's death. Young Thug has made attempts to tribute him through social media, however, it has not been recieved well by Quan affiliates or his fanbase. Quan's brother, Rich Homie Dre, wasn't buying it and called him out.

Later in the interview, Lamar also touched on a larger issue within hip-hop culture. He expressed disappointment that more people from the industry did not publicly show support after Quan died. He claimed he could count on one hand how many executives or major figures truly checked in on the family.