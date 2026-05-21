Reason & Hitta J3 Go At It Over Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

Reason left TDE recently after years of conflict and strife, and he's still dropping great music to further his career goals. But those relationships continue to follow him, especially after his comments on GNX by Kendrick Lamar. He recently took to Twitter to deny dissing K.Dot, as he had said that he loves GNX a lot but found that its featured West Coast guests didn't live up to the moment or capitalize on it as a new era of California hip-hop. One of those featured guests, known Kendrick affiliate Hitta J3, did not like these comments.

He took to Twitter himself in a since-deleted post to call out the former Top Dawg Entertainment MC. He claimed Reason was just jealous, mocked his TDE exit, and told him to be quiet if he isn't making hits. The Carson lyricist clapped back, and his response is still up on Twitter at press time.

"Watch the full video before you speak brother. Also, you been on the same topic for 2 and a half years for engagement. Rap or shut up," he wrote. Hitta J3's previous comments on Kendrick Lamar, especially amid and after the Drake battle, have become common sightings for any social media users deep into rap's algorithm these days.

Since that tweet, both have been responding to fans (and each other) online, and they squashed their issues quickly. "Me & @_Reasonofficial got A Mutual understanding," Hitta wrote on Twitter. "our goal is not tear another west coast artist down.. we need more uplifting he respect my approach & vice Versa in return we not giving the net negative energy to feed off."

"My n***a!!! It’s us before all this other s**t. Its all love," Reason replied.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX Features