Reason & Hitta J3 Go At It Over Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Reason Hitta J3 Kendrick Lamar GNX
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Reason attends Hip Hop Exhibit Launch Party at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Reason loves Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" but thinks its featured West Coast artists didn't live up to the moment, which Hitta J3 took issue with.

Reason left TDE recently after years of conflict and strife, and he's still dropping great music to further his career goals. But those relationships continue to follow him, especially after his comments on GNX by Kendrick Lamar. He recently took to Twitter to deny dissing K.Dot, as he had said that he loves GNX a lot but found that its featured West Coast guests didn't live up to the moment or capitalize on it as a new era of California hip-hop. One of those featured guests, known Kendrick affiliate Hitta J3, did not like these comments.

He took to Twitter himself in a since-deleted post to call out the former Top Dawg Entertainment MC. He claimed Reason was just jealous, mocked his TDE exit, and told him to be quiet if he isn't making hits. The Carson lyricist clapped back, and his response is still up on Twitter at press time.

"Watch the full video before you speak brother. Also, you been on the same topic for 2 and a half years for engagement. Rap or shut up," he wrote. Hitta J3's previous comments on Kendrick Lamar, especially amid and after the Drake battle, have become common sightings for any social media users deep into rap's algorithm these days.

Since that tweet, both have been responding to fans (and each other) online, and they squashed their issues quickly. "Me & @_Reasonofficial got A Mutual understanding," Hitta wrote on Twitter. "our goal is not tear another west coast artist down.. we need more uplifting he respect my approach & vice Versa in return we not giving the net negative energy to feed off."

"My n***a!!! It’s us before all this other s**t. Its all love," Reason replied.

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Kendrick Lamar's GNX Features

Kendrick Lamar's GNX, in addition to Hitta J3, also featured Peysoh, Lefty Gunplay, AZ Chike, Dody6, Wallie The Sensei, Siete7x, Roddy Ricch, YoungThreat, and SZA.

Rumors of new Kendrick music recently surfaced, but nothing has popped up to follow them up. In any case, it's clear this GNX debacle between Hitta J3 and Reason found solid ground. Despite some grievances, the West Coast is still supporting each other.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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