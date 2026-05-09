Reason Denies Dissing Kendrick Lamar After Speaking On "GNX's" Influence

Reason recently appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where Kev wished GNX by Kendrick Lamar led to more popularity of the West Coast sound for artists outside of Kendrick. The rapper's response to this was simple, but he called out online pages for misrepresenting his comments as more critical towards K.Dot.

The former TDE artist took to Twitter to call this out. As for what he said in this conversation, he said Lamar can make any genre work as great music and said he loves the 2024 project. However, the Carson MC said many people aren't a fan of that sound and didn't resonate with it. When Kev posited some of the album's features and West Coast artists in general didn't deliver or follow up with good material post-GNX, he agreed in part.

"If Dot would've picked artists that are more consistent in their art to be on there, I feel like post-GNX would've went differently," Reason remarked. As for the Twitter response, he called out a page who claimed he said Kendrick's artist curation was poor and said Kendrick failed to fulfill his intentions.

"This tweet is SO FAR from what I actually said it’s sick," the rapper wrote. "The internet is a scary place because most ppl will not watch this video. They’ll just read this tweet and respond. Smh."

Some people may have came to this conclusion due to Reason's departure from Kendrick Lamar's former label. He had a lot of issues with TDE before his departure, and he's enjoying an independent career now.

On that note, Reason just dropped his new album Moving Towards Love PINK. On the other hand, rumors of new Kendrick Lamar music have sprouted in recent weeks, which will be interesting to see.