Reason Denies Dissing Kendrick Lamar After Speaking On "GNX's" Influence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Reason Denies Dissing Kendrick Lamar GNX Influence
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Former TDE rapper Reason called out online pages misrepresenting his comments about Kendrick Lamar's "GNX."

Reason recently appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where Kev wished GNX by Kendrick Lamar led to more popularity of the West Coast sound for artists outside of Kendrick. The rapper's response to this was simple, but he called out online pages for misrepresenting his comments as more critical towards K.Dot.

The former TDE artist took to Twitter to call this out. As for what he said in this conversation, he said Lamar can make any genre work as great music and said he loves the 2024 project. However, the Carson MC said many people aren't a fan of that sound and didn't resonate with it. When Kev posited some of the album's features and West Coast artists in general didn't deliver or follow up with good material post-GNX, he agreed in part.

"If Dot would've picked artists that are more consistent in their art to be on there, I feel like post-GNX would've went differently," Reason remarked. As for the Twitter response, he called out a page who claimed he said Kendrick's artist curation was poor and said Kendrick failed to fulfill his intentions.

"This tweet is SO FAR from what I actually said it’s sick," the rapper wrote. "The internet is a scary place because most ppl will not watch this video. They’ll just read this tweet and respond. Smh."

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

Reason's Kendrick Lamar Comments

Some people may have came to this conclusion due to Reason's departure from Kendrick Lamar's former label. He had a lot of issues with TDE before his departure, and he's enjoying an independent career now.

On that note, Reason just dropped his new album Moving Towards Love PINK. On the other hand, rumors of new Kendrick Lamar music have sprouted in recent weeks, which will be interesting to see.

Some folks also took note of Reason's moves during the Kendrick Lamar battle, but that's under a very different context given his TDE issues. At the end of the day, he's just focusing on his career and making sure folks actually understand him. No disrespect here, but fans will most likely continue to debate about the dynamics.

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Reason Music Reason & Punch React To Being Placed Last In Fan's TDE Rankings
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock
Kendrick Lamar Rejuvenated New Snippet Sounwave Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Sounds Rejuvenated On Fun New Snippet Shared By Sounwave
Comments 0