Moving Towards Love_PINK — Album by REASON

REASON leans deeper into vulnerability on his newest album Moving Towards Love_PINK. It's a multi-disc project that unpacks the complexities of love, growth, and emotional accountability. Across the three discs, the former TDE signee balances introspective storytelling with moments of confidence, moving between relationship highs and personal frustrations in real time. Tracks like the previously released "Doin Too Much_PINK" featuring Eric Bellinger and Isaiah Jaay -- an interpolation of Musiq Soulchild’s "Just Friends" -- add a nostalgic, R&B-leaning layer to the project. Elsewhere, "Til Death Do Us Part_PINK" and "If This Ain’t Love_PINK" highlight his reflective side, while records like "F.U.T.V_PINK" and "Humble’ Em_PINK" bring a sharper edge. With features from Ambre, Cozz, Kalan.FrFr, Buddy, CUZZOS, Xian Bell, Guapdad 4000, and more, the album feels expansive yet intentional in its narrative.
Overall, it's a solid effort from REASON and gives fans something that will surely be in rotation.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Type: Moving Towards Love_PINK
Tracklist For Moving Towards Love_PINK
Disc 1
- Til Death Do Us Part_PINK (feat. ANIIIYA)
- Give It All 4 My B****_PINK
- If This Ain’t Love_PINK (feat. Jaira Noelani)
- Humble’ Em_PINK (feat. CUZZOS)
Disc 2
- Something Bout Us_PINK
- Doin Too Much_PINK (feat. Isaiah Jaay)
- I’ll Be There Idea_PINK (feat. Muddy)
- Money Cash Hoes_PINK (feat. Junii & Jazmen Safina)
Disc 3
- Tired of F***** Deez H***_PINK (feat. Cozz, Guapdad 4000 & Buddy)
- Tell Me_PINK (feat. Ambre)
- F.U.T.V_PINK (feat. Kalan.FrFr)
- Where Do We Start_PINK (feat. Xian Bell)
Disc 4
- Who TF You Blaming?!_PINK