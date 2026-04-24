Moving Towards Love_PINK — Album by REASON

REASON leans deeper into vulnerability on his newest album Moving Towards Love_PINK. It's a multi-disc project that unpacks the complexities of love, growth, and emotional accountability. Across the three discs, the former TDE signee balances introspective storytelling with moments of confidence, moving between relationship highs and personal frustrations in real time. Tracks like the previously released "Doin Too Much_PINK" featuring Eric Bellinger and Isaiah Jaay -- an interpolation of Musiq Soulchild’s "Just Friends" -- add a nostalgic, R&B-leaning layer to the project. Elsewhere, "Til Death Do Us Part_PINK" and "If This Ain’t Love_PINK" highlight his reflective side, while records like "F.U.T.V_PINK" and "Humble’ Em_PINK" bring a sharper edge. With features from Ambre, Cozz, Kalan.FrFr, Buddy, CUZZOS, Xian Bell, Guapdad 4000, and more, the album feels expansive yet intentional in its narrative.