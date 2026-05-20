Jada Pinkett Smith Scores Legal Victory In Bilaal Salaam Lawsuit

BY Erika Marie
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Jada Pinkett Smith Vpclife Jada Will Smith Bday Gift 16x9 Thumbnail USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Will Smith's former longtime friend Salaam is suing Jada Pinkett Smith for millions, claiming she threatened him after he spoke about her family.

The court battle may still be ongoing, but Jada Pinkett Smith scored a legal win this week in a case tied to accusations by Bilaal Salaam, a longtime former friend of Will Smith who filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against her last year.

During a hearing in Los Angeles on May 18, a judge ordered Salaam to cover more than $32,000 in legal expenses connected to Pinkett Smith’s successful effort to challenge portions of his lawsuit. USA Today reports that court records show the actress originally requested a larger amount, though the court reduced the total after reviewing billing entries described as excessive. The ruling marks another turn in a lawsuit that has steadily grown more personal and public since it was first filed in late 2025.

Salaam's Allegations Against The Smiths

Salaam accused Pinkett Smith of intentionally causing emotional distress through alleged threats and intimidation tied to his public comments about the Smith family. He claimed tensions escalated after he began discussing private matters involving the couple and later moved forward with plans to write a memoir about his relationship with them.

According to the complaint, one alleged confrontation took place during a birthday gathering for Will Smith, where Salaam claimed Pinkett Smith and several associates warned him against continuing to speak publicly about her personal life. Another dispute allegedly followed the fallout surrounding the 2022 Academy Awards incident involving Chris Rock. Salaam said he was approached to assist with behind-the-scenes damage control efforts after the televised altercation and claimed his refusal created further conflict between himself and the couple.

Read More: 50 Cent, Boosie, Offset, Drake & More React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The lawsuit also centers around public statements made after Salaam gave interviews discussing the Smith family. Pinkett Smith later characterized his actions as an attempted “money shakedown,” while publicly signaling she was prepared to take legal action in response. Then, earlier this spring, the court partially sided with Pinkett Smith by striking several allegations tied specifically to media statements from Salaam’s complaint. The latest ruling requiring him to cover her legal costs stems from that earlier victory.

Despite the setback, Salaam’s broader lawsuit remains active. He is still pursuing millions of dollars in damages along with a public retraction of statements he alleges harmed his reputation.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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