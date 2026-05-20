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Jada Pinkett Smith Scores Legal Victory In Bilaal Salaam Lawsuit
Will Smith's former longtime friend Salaam is suing Jada Pinkett Smith for millions, claiming she threatened him after he spoke about her family.
By
Erika Marie
May 20, 2026