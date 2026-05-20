The case against the woman accused of firing shots at Rihanna's home has received an update. According to prosecutors, Ivanna Ortiz is allegedly responsible for the March 2026 shooting at the singer's residence. Authorities claim that she drove a Tesla to Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion, which she shares with A$AP Rocky. Ortiz is accused of firing off upwards of 20 shots from an AR-15 rifle. Thankfully, no one was injured, but it was reported that the music artists and their three children were home at the time.
Soon, social media was flooded with videos and posts of Ortiz talking about the singer, issuing threats and nonsensical tirades. Ortiz was later charged with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling. Now, the Associated Press reports that a judge has paused prosecution so Ortiz can undergo a mental health evaluation.
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Ortiz Denies She Was Trying To Murder Rihanna
In a private meeting in Judge Shannon K. Cooley's chambers, questions arose regarding Ortiz's mental competence. The judge "temporarily transferred the case to a Hollywood mental health court that specializes in determining whether defendants can understand the proceedings and go through a trial."
Deputy Public Defender Derek Dillman said, “It is the ethical obligation of counsel and the court to ensure that Ms. Ortiz’s rights are protected, including being able to assist counsel in conducting a defense in a rational manner."
Meanwhile, Ortiz has denied that she was trying to murder Rihanna and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. If she is found incompetent to stand trial, the 35-year-old, who has no previous criminal record, could be held "indefinitely in a state hospital," reports AP. Her next court date is June 2.