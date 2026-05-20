Woman Accused Of Shooting At Rihanna's Home Will Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

BY Erika Marie
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Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna during the first quarter in game one of the 2017 NBA Finals between the
Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna during the first quarter in game one of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ivanna Ortiz is facing several charges in connection with the shooting at Rihanna's L.A. residence back in March.

The case against the woman accused of firing shots at Rihanna's home has received an update. According to prosecutors, Ivanna Ortiz is allegedly responsible for the March 2026 shooting at the singer's residence. Authorities claim that she drove a Tesla to Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion, which she shares with A$AP Rocky. Ortiz is accused of firing off upwards of 20 shots from an AR-15 rifle. Thankfully, no one was injured, but it was reported that the music artists and their three children were home at the time.

Soon, social media was flooded with videos and posts of Ortiz talking about the singer, issuing threats and nonsensical tirades. Ortiz was later charged with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle or dwelling. Now, the Associated Press reports that a judge has paused prosecution so Ortiz can undergo a mental health evaluation.

Read More: Rihanna Reportedly Breaks Silence On Home Shooting Details In Police Report

Ortiz Denies She Was Trying To Murder Rihanna

In a private meeting in Judge Shannon K. Cooley's chambers, questions arose regarding Ortiz's mental competence. The judge "temporarily transferred the case to a Hollywood mental health court that specializes in determining whether defendants can understand the proceedings and go through a trial."

Deputy Public Defender Derek Dillman said, “It is the ethical obligation of counsel and the court to ensure that Ms. Ortiz’s rights are protected, including being able to assist counsel in conducting a defense in a rational manner."

Meanwhile, Ortiz has denied that she was trying to murder Rihanna and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. If she is found incompetent to stand trial, the 35-year-old, who has no previous criminal record, could be held "indefinitely in a state hospital," reports AP. Her next court date is June 2.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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