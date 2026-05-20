Ivanna Ortiz is facing several charges in connection with the shooting at Rihanna's L.A. residence back in March.

Meanwhile, Ortiz has denied that she was trying to murder Rihanna and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. If she is found incompetent to stand trial, the 35-year-old, who has no previous criminal record, could be held "indefinitely in a state hospital," reports AP. Her next court date is June 2.

The case against the woman accused of firing shots at Rihanna 's home has received an update. According to prosecutors, Ivanna Ortiz is allegedly responsible for the March 2026 shooting at the singer's residence. Authorities claim that she drove a Tesla to Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion, which she shares with A$AP Rocky. Ortiz is accused of firing off upwards of 20 shots from an AR-15 rifle. Thankfully, no one was injured, but it was reported that the music artists and their three children were home at the time.

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