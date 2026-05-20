Attempted Murder Allegations

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Woman Accused Of Shooting At Rihanna's Home Will Undergo Mental Health Evaluation
Ivanna Ortiz is facing several charges in connection with the shooting at Rihanna's L.A. residence back in March.
By
Erika Marie
May 20, 2026