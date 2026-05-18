Playboi Carti's Kanye West Song Shoutouts Suggest Beef Is Over

Playboi Carti and some of his Opium colleagues recently attended a Gucci fashion show, where they seemed to have a great time. He even shared some recap posts from the night on his Instagram Story, but his song choices for these posts caught fans' attention. That's because they were Kanye West tracks, a seemingly normal but possibly consequential development amid their presumed beef.

Specifically, the Ye tracks Carti shared in his IG Story posts were "Flashing Lights" and "Bound 2," as caught by Bars on Instagram. These are two of his most popular hits, so their inclusion here doesn't necessarily mean anything. But again, the context matters.

Fans are hoping the "Off The Grid" collaborators can bury the hatchet one day and link up again for some great music. This inclusion of Kanye's music might be a step in that direction, or just a coincidental use of some really popular records.

Also, these artists both have projects that either recently released or might be on the way. The Chicago creative might drop a BULLY deluxe, whereas fans of King Vamp continue to demand BABY BOI.

Why Did Kanye West Beef With Playboi Carti?

For those unaware, Kanye West and Playboi Carti's beef emerged last year amid rampant bigotries from Ye and Carti's MUSIC rollout. Kanye called Playboi out for allegedly switching up on him, collaborating with Kendrick Lamar, reaching out to Ye's daughter North West via his ex wife Kim Kardashian, and more.

Things also took a turn when Ye dropped the track "ALIVE" with NBA YoungBoy, which the Opium boss claimed was his song first. Needless to say, this devolved into a lot of mess online, and it seemed like the two had pretty much axed their dynamic.

However, Playboi Carti showed Kanye West love during a performance recently, amping up fans hoping for a reconciliation. So maybe the two are just fine behind the scenes.

Either way, they both have a lot of controversies to handle on their plates, so a link-up would also generate some criticism. We'll see if all of this manifests into a return to form or if they will continue keeping their distance.