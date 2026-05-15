Drake Pokes Fun At Nicki Minaj & Cardi B's Feud On New Album "ICEMAN"

Specifically, the reference to the feud appears on the track "Don't Worry." It's one of the more easy-going, melodic, and catchy cuts on the project. "Candy-pink paint job, she pull up like a Barbie / Ref1, he so drunk, he just played Nicki then some Cardi, I'm sorry," he rapped on the cut.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's feud is well-documented at this point. So most fans know not to put them too close to one another in any capacity. While they haven't explicitly engaged in lyrical warfare, direct social media shots and a whole lot of subliminal shade peppered both of their runs over the past ten years or so.

There has been a lot of speculation about Drake's position concerning Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Some Barbz feel he could do more to take a stand for Nicki, whereas others don't see this as necessary. Either way, the 6ix God is well aware to steer clear of any awkward moments. But he can still laugh about them, too.

Drake & Nicki Minaj's Relationship

Drake and Nicki Minaj share a close friendship with roots in their Young Money run. Most recently, while they aren't always talking about one another on social media, it seems like they still have a lot of love for one another. The Toronto superstar recently featured on his Trinidadian counterpart's Pink Friday 2 album.

As for Cardi B, she and The Boy haven't connected in a long time. But there's no indication of any bad blood there necessarily.