Drake Pokes Fun At Nicki Minaj & Cardi B's Feud On New Album "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Pokes Fun Nicki Minaj Cardi B Feud New Album ICEMAN
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake and Nicki Minaj have a strong Young Money bond, but the former has a past amicability with the latter's rival, Cardi B.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar lay claim to the most infamous rap beef of the past 20 years. But two femcees aren't far behind. Nicki Minaj has been feuding with Cardi B for almost a decade now, and the former's Young Money colleague referenced their tensions on his new album ICEMAN.

Specifically, the reference to the feud appears on the track "Don't Worry." It's one of the more easy-going, melodic, and catchy cuts on the project. "Candy-pink paint job, she pull up like a Barbie / Ref1, he so drunk, he just played Nicki then some Cardi, I'm sorry," he rapped on the cut.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's feud is well-documented at this point. So most fans know not to put them too close to one another in any capacity. While they haven't explicitly engaged in lyrical warfare, direct social media shots and a whole lot of subliminal shade peppered both of their runs over the past ten years or so.

There has been a lot of speculation about Drake's position concerning Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Some Barbz feel he could do more to take a stand for Nicki, whereas others don't see this as necessary. Either way, the 6ix God is well aware to steer clear of any awkward moments. But he can still laugh about them, too.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Drake & Nicki Minaj's Relationship

Drake and Nicki Minaj share a close friendship with roots in their Young Money run. Most recently, while they aren't always talking about one another on social media, it seems like they still have a lot of love for one another. The Toronto superstar recently featured on his Trinidadian counterpart's Pink Friday 2 album.

As for Cardi B, she and The Boy haven't connected in a long time. But there's no indication of any bad blood there necessarily.

Meanwhile, this is just one of many big bars fans caught on ICEMAN. The OVO mogul also dropped two other albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, for listeners to dive into. It's a lot of music to digest in the mere hours since its triple release, and we're sure more details will continue to emerge.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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