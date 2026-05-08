Anderson. Paak Spotted On Movie Date With Mariah Carey Weeks After Jeannie Mai Rumors

Back in December of 2024, there were rumblings that Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey were dating. The two were spotted together in Aspen, which is known for being a romantic destination in the wintertime.
Eventually, those rumors began to fade. Earlier this year, Anderson .Paak sparked dating rumors with Jeannie Mai. This was a bit of a surprising development, especially given Mai's separation from Jeezy. Those rumors materialized back in March, and once again, they faded away.
Now, according to TMZ, the Anderson .Paak dating rumors are back on. In a new video that we are not permitted to share on HotNewHipHop, Paak and Mariah Carey can be seen holding hands at the movie theater.
It appears as though they were going to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has proven to be a smash hit. This should not be surprising, given the fact that the first one was a cult classic.
Anderson. Paak And Mariah Carey Together Again
Ultimately, there is no word on the true nature of their relationship right now. However, the handholding certainly suggests that this was a date and that they are, at the very least, a bit more than just friends.