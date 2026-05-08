Anderson. Paak Spotted On Movie Date With Mariah Carey Weeks After Jeannie Mai Rumors

Anderson. Paak and Mariah Carey were spotted at the movies in Los Angeles, renewing dating rumors from 2024.

Ultimately, there is no word on the true nature of their relationship right now. However, the handholding certainly suggests that this was a date and that they are, at the very least, a bit more than just friends.

Feb 6, 2026; Milan, ITALY; Recording artist Mariah Carey performs during the Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThey were at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles, and they were both dressed in snazzy outfits. The movie theater wasn't exactly packed out, so the two were able to move around without being swarmed by fans.

It appears as though they were going to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has proven to be a smash hit. This should not be surprising, given the fact that the first one was a cult classic.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!