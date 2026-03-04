Anderson .Paak's Wife Demands Spousal Support As Jeannie Mai Dating Rumors Heat Up

BY Cole Blake
NBA: Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Clippers
Feb 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Anderson .Paak attends the game between the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Anderson .Paak and his estranged wife, Jae Lin, who he married back in 2010, share two children together, ages 9 and 13.

Anderson .Paak's estranged wife, Jae Lin, has filed for primary physical custody of their children, asking that the Ventura singer take secondary physical custody and visitation. Additionally, she wants spousal support. The update comes as .Paak has reportedly begun dating Jeannie Mai, who recently separated from Jeezy.

Filing for divorce, Lin cited "irreconcilable differences" in her marriage with .Paak, according to TMZ. As for a separation date, she wrote "TBD," as did .Paak in his own filing in 2024. .Paak and Lin married back in 2010 and share two kids. They are ages 9 and 13.

.Paak and Mai made headlines, last month, by cozying up to one another while dining at Andy’s in Los Angeles. In footage shared by TMZ, .Paak had his arm around Mai as they sat close in a private booth.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai's Divorce
UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for Jeannie Mai, she and her ex-husband, Jeezy, divorced in 2024 after three years of marriage. They share a four-year-old daughter, Monaco. Mai reflected on the breakup and how she's been trying to avoid any "turmoil" for their child during an appearance on the Question Everything podcast in January. "That's not something I want her to ever have to think about," she said at the time. "My job is to define peace for her. So, she's going to get that."

"Divorce, it’s experiencing death alive," Mai added, speaking of the separation as a whole. "There's no way to understand that feeling of space shared with somebody and all of a sudden it closing in, to where you even wonder if you can trust yourself in your thoughts because one day you had a plan and you had these thoughts and then suddenly it becomes something else."

