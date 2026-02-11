Jeannie Mai & Anderson .Paak Ignite Dating Rumors With Romantic Dinner In Los Angeles

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jeannie Mai Anderson .Paak Dating Rumors
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jeannie Mai attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jeannie Mai and Anderson .Paak were recently spotted cozying up to one another at Andy's, leading fans to speculate.

It looks like Jeannie Mai might have a new boo just in time for Valentine's Day. Yesterday (February 10), the TV personality was spotted with Anderson .Paak. The two of them had dinner at Andy’s in Los Angeles and got up close and personal, to say the least.

Footage shared by TMZ shows them cozying up to one another in their booth, indicating that love could very well be in the air. For now, however, rumors that they're an item remain unconfirmed.

News of the rumored romance comes over two years after Mai and Jeezy finalized their divorce. The rapper filed in September of 2023. They got married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Monaco the following year.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Has An NSFW Admission About Her Single Life Following Divorce From Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Jeezy Divorce
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy
In this image released on June 10, 2023, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy attend the wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

During an appearance on the Question Everything podcast last month, Mai got candid about what the split has actually been like. According to her, she's made it a priority to shield her daughter from the "turmoil" between her and her ex.

"That's not something I want her to ever have to think about," she explained. "My job is to define peace for her. So, she's going to get that."

"Divorce, it’s experiencing death alive," Mai continued. "There's no way to understand that feeling of space shared with somebody and all of a sudden it closing in, to where you even wonder if you can trust yourself in your thoughts because one day you had a plan and you had these thoughts and then suddenly it becomes something else."

Amid the process of the divorce, Mai accused Jeezy of domestic violence and endangering their daughter with unsecured firearms. He denied the allegations, and on The Breakfast Club last June, said he's "made peace" with his ex.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Jeezy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala Relationships Jeezy Refutes Jeannie Mai's Latest Divorce Comments
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 21, 2019 Relationships Jeezy Seeks Primary Custody Of Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce
2022 ONE MusicFest Relationships Jeezy Demands Privacy Amid "Increasingly Contentious" Divorce From Jeannie Mai
The Wedding of Pinky Cole &amp; Derrick Hayes Relationships Jeezy Maintains "Love And Respect" For Jeannie Mai Amid Divorce
Comments 0