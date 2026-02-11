It looks like Jeannie Mai might have a new boo just in time for Valentine's Day. Yesterday (February 10), the TV personality was spotted with Anderson .Paak. The two of them had dinner at Andy’s in Los Angeles and got up close and personal, to say the least.
Footage shared by TMZ shows them cozying up to one another in their booth, indicating that love could very well be in the air. For now, however, rumors that they're an item remain unconfirmed.
News of the rumored romance comes over two years after Mai and Jeezy finalized their divorce. The rapper filed in September of 2023. They got married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Monaco the following year.
Jeannie Mai Jeezy Divorce
During an appearance on the Question Everything podcast last month, Mai got candid about what the split has actually been like. According to her, she's made it a priority to shield her daughter from the "turmoil" between her and her ex.
"That's not something I want her to ever have to think about," she explained. "My job is to define peace for her. So, she's going to get that."
"Divorce, it’s experiencing death alive," Mai continued. "There's no way to understand that feeling of space shared with somebody and all of a sudden it closing in, to where you even wonder if you can trust yourself in your thoughts because one day you had a plan and you had these thoughts and then suddenly it becomes something else."
Amid the process of the divorce, Mai accused Jeezy of domestic violence and endangering their daughter with unsecured firearms. He denied the allegations, and on The Breakfast Club last June, said he's "made peace" with his ex.