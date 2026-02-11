It looks like Jeannie Mai might have a new boo just in time for Valentine's Day. Yesterday (February 10), the TV personality was spotted with Anderson .Paak. The two of them had dinner at Andy’s in Los Angeles and got up close and personal, to say the least.

Footage shared by TMZ shows them cozying up to one another in their booth, indicating that love could very well be in the air. For now, however, rumors that they're an item remain unconfirmed.

News of the rumored romance comes over two years after Mai and Jeezy finalized their divorce. The rapper filed in September of 2023. They got married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Monaco the following year.

Jeannie Mai Jeezy Divorce

In this image released on June 10, 2023, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy attend the wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

During an appearance on the Question Everything podcast last month, Mai got candid about what the split has actually been like. According to her, she's made it a priority to shield her daughter from the "turmoil" between her and her ex.

"That's not something I want her to ever have to think about," she explained. "My job is to define peace for her. So, she's going to get that."

"Divorce, it’s experiencing death alive," Mai continued. "There's no way to understand that feeling of space shared with somebody and all of a sudden it closing in, to where you even wonder if you can trust yourself in your thoughts because one day you had a plan and you had these thoughts and then suddenly it becomes something else."