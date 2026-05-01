Nelly Off The Hook After Plea Agreement In Casino Assault Case

Nelly fans are always aware of what he's up to, whether it's through his reality TV show or through updates on his career and legal situations. Most recently, he was able to wrap-up a long-standing battle over assault allegations tied to an alleged altercation at the Ameristar Casino in Missouri.

According to Hot 97, a Missouri court dismissed an assault charge against the rapper this week after a nine-month process. The April 29 ruling emerged after prosecutors reportedly agreed to drop the misdemeanor charge in exchange for accountability from him over the minor violation and a $750 fine.

The alleged incident reportedly went down in July of last year, and started when a security guard at Ameristar Casino allegedly asked to check Nelly's player card. Reportedly, the guard was managing access to the casino's restricted area. The St. Louis MC's representatives claimed the guard's behavior escalated rapidly, physically blocking him and, in their view, unrightfully violating his personal space.

They claimed the artist moved the guard aside briefly without causing injury. But police who responded to the situation reportedly claimed the guard alleged Nelly shoved him during the incident. His team pushed back on September 2025's misdemeanor assault charge, and both sides continued negotiations and resolution talks outside of court.

Is Nelly Dropping A New Album?

Jul 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Music artist Nelly performs during a concert after the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that this legal battle is behind him, Nelly can look forward to his musical moves. He reportedly has an album on the way with his St. Lunatics group, which Metro Boomin will executive produce. We still don't have a solid timeline for this release or more details about it. But it could be a gratifying throwback.

Elsewhere, Nelly fans are still angry with him for his political affiliations. Those who disagree with his alignment with United States President Donald Trump have consistently criticized his double-downs on the matter. We'll see if anything changes in the near future regarding this.

At least this assault case is behind the 51-year-old, even if these other controversies continue to follow him. We will see if he responds to the plea agreement or has anything else to comment on concerning this complex, murky case.