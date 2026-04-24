Xzibit Reveals $1.3M Tax Debt Amid Divorce Battle

Xzibit is opening up about serious financial struggles as his divorce case with estranged wife Krista Joiner heads toward trial. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper says he is dealing with more than $1.3 million in tax debt. The State of California reportedly claims he owes over $400,000 in back taxes, while the IRS is seeking roughly $900,000. On top of that, Xzibit states he has an additional $1.4 million in personal debt and around $2 million in business-related liabilities.

Despite bringing in an estimated $66,547 per month, Xzibit argues that his financial outlook is unstable. He claims much of his recent income came from touring and promoting a new album in 2025. This is revenue streams he says are not guaranteed to continue long-term. Meanwhile, he estimates that Joiner earns about $12,843 per month.

The financial breakdown doesn’t stop there. Xzibit says his average monthly expenses total around $23,566, and he claims he doesn’t have any significant assets to offset his growing debt. Given the situation, he is now asking the court to terminate any future spousal support payments once the divorce is finalized.

Xzibit Opens Up About Financial Struggles

Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Xzibit aka Alvin Nathaniel Joiner performs during game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

He has already been paying temporary support, along with $5,145 per month in child support for their son, Gatlyn, who was born in 2010. The former couple, who married in November 2014 and separated in 2021, currently share joint custody.

As part of the divorce proceedings, Xzibit is also looking to hold onto certain personal assets, including a classic 1957 Chevy Bel Air, while he’s reportedly fine with Joiner keeping a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

With the trial set to take place later this month, the case is shaping up to be a high-stakes financial dispute. Xzibit’s claims paint a picture of mounting debt and uncertain income, which could play a key role in how the court ultimately rules on support and asset division.