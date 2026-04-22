Turk’s Photo With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Triggers Uproar

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Turk Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 3: Rapper Turk Visits The Baller Alert Show With Ferrari Simmons &amp; BT at iHeartRadio Studios on February 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
One of Hot Boy Turk's latest Instagram posts has his followers divided, as it features the controversial RFK Jr.

Hot Boy Turk is currently in hot water, as recently, he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at what appeared to be some kind of political event. "Still Standing On Bidness With @robertfkennedyjr #JOSEPH," he captioned the post. Immediately, this left social media users divided. While some are glad to see the artist getting involved, others were quick to call him out for associating with someone who's had such a controversial career.

"This the guy who said blk children with autism need to be removed from their homes and be reparented!!! This ain’t the flex you think it is!!!!! @originalhotboyturk," one commenter writes. "First Wayne… must be a New Orleans thing😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," another claims. Someone else says, "Delete! I can't follow DF!"

At the time of writing, Turk has not publicly addressed the backlash.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Turk & Cash Money Drama

This isn't the only controversy Turk has been a part of in recent months, however. He also has his fair share of issues with the Cash Money crew. During an interview with DJ Thoro for AllHipHop back in February, he discussed their Verzuz battle against No Limit and the fact that he wasn't invited. According to him, he's not exactly sure why he didn't get the call.

"I don't know," he explained. "People might be like, 'He know.' I really don't know, and they can't tell you why. I believe it be miscommunication. I'm man enough to sit down and be like, 'I don't know,' and that's the real, God-honest truth. They would be on this b***h and be like, 'He know.' That's deflection, that's manipulation... Don't go telling the people I know... It's really not nothing. I could go around saying all kinds of s**t, which I'm not because I really don't know why they're acting the way they're acting."

He went on to claim that the Verzuz was "an epic fail" without him and Lil Wayne.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Pop Culture Drake Awkwardly Stares At Back-Flipping Tourist In Turks & Caicos: Watch
Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert Music Turk Says Cash Money Hasn't Explained Why They Didn't Invite Him To "Verzuz"
ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere Pop Culture Natalie Nunn Denies Cheating Rumors, Calls Fivio Foreign "Jealous"
Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert Music Turk Reacts To Birdman's Brutal Verzuz Diss
Comments 0