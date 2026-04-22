Turk’s Photo With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Triggers Uproar

Hot Boy Turk is currently in hot water, as recently, he took to Instagram to share a photo of himself alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at what appeared to be some kind of political event. "Still Standing On Bidness With @robertfkennedyjr #JOSEPH," he captioned the post. Immediately, this left social media users divided. While some are glad to see the artist getting involved, others were quick to call him out for associating with someone who's had such a controversial career.

"This the guy who said blk children with autism need to be removed from their homes and be reparented!!! This ain’t the flex you think it is!!!!! @originalhotboyturk," one commenter writes. "First Wayne… must be a New Orleans thing😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," another claims. Someone else says, "Delete! I can't follow DF!"

At the time of writing, Turk has not publicly addressed the backlash.

Turk & Cash Money Drama

This isn't the only controversy Turk has been a part of in recent months, however. He also has his fair share of issues with the Cash Money crew. During an interview with DJ Thoro for AllHipHop back in February, he discussed their Verzuz battle against No Limit and the fact that he wasn't invited. According to him, he's not exactly sure why he didn't get the call.

"I don't know," he explained. "People might be like, 'He know.' I really don't know, and they can't tell you why. I believe it be miscommunication. I'm man enough to sit down and be like, 'I don't know,' and that's the real, God-honest truth. They would be on this b***h and be like, 'He know.' That's deflection, that's manipulation... Don't go telling the people I know... It's really not nothing. I could go around saying all kinds of s**t, which I'm not because I really don't know why they're acting the way they're acting."