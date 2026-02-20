Turk Says Cash Money Hasn't Explained Why They Didn't Invite Him To "Verzuz"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: Rapper Turk of The Hot Boys performs during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Turk and the large majority of the Cash Money crew have been beefing for a while now over tour disputes and clashes of ego.

Cash Money sadly isn't the same as it once was, with internal conflict between Turk and various other crew members like Birdman leading to a lot of drama to this day. During a recent interview with DJ Thoro for AllHipHop, the Hot Boys member reflected on the recent Verzuz battle between Cash Money and No Limit, pondering on why they didn't invite him to attend.

"I don't know," he said when asked why he didn't get the call. "People might be like, 'He know.' I really don't know, and they can't tell you why. I believe it be miscommunication. I'm man enough to sit down and be like, 'I don't know,' and that's the real, God-honest truth. They would be on this b***h and be like, 'He know.' That's deflection, that's manipulation... Don't go telling the people I know... It's really not nothing. I could go around saying all kinds of s**t, which I'm not because I really don't know why they're acting the way they're acting."

Then, Thoro brought up Birdman's disses towards Turk at the Verzuz, which hinted at a possible explicit reason for the non-invite. "That's how we talk," Turk said. "I look at that like, they realized that it was an epic fail without me and Wayne on that Verzuz... We don't always have to agree, but we can agree to disagree and keep it moving... Only thing I want to do is provide and take care of my family, it ain't personal. Don't act like it wasn't history, we had ups and downs in this s**t, everybody was politicking and tripping... Y'all making new wounds, y'all causing new problems."

Why Is Turk Beefing With Cash Money?

Basically, Turk called out Cash Money for not looking back on what they forgave each other for, instead criticizing him further and holding him to that high standard. He also reflected on having very successful reunion shows, albeit less so without Weezy.

For those unaware, Turk has a legal battle with Cash Money relating to a pay dispute with tour promoters allegedly stemming from internal Hot Boys beef with B.G., which reportedly continues to develop. We'll see how that whole situation ends up resolving.

