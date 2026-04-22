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robert f. kennedy jr.
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Turk’s Photo With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Triggers Uproar
One of Hot Boy Turk's latest Instagram posts has his followers divided, as it features the controversial RFK Jr.
By
Caroline Fisher
April 22, 2026