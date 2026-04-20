Offset has a lot of legal drama on his plate already from this year, but he's got one of his older suits to worry about still as well. Since last year, he and producer ChaseTheMoney have been going back and forth over contractual stipulations for their song "WORTH IT." The track, which features Don Toliver, appeared on his sophomore solo album SET IT OFF.

The former Migos rapper was the first to take legal action, doing so in March 2025. 'Set claimed that ChaseTheMoney got him in contact with a man named J. Hill, who said he was the producer's manager. After discussing "logistics," 'Set says they agreed on a producer fee of $20,000 along with a four percent royalty.

However, things weren't open and shut, according to the Atlanta native. He alleges that Chase came back with a different manager and that they demanded five times the initial agreed upon compensation breakdown. That led to Offset suing to reinstate those aforementioned numbers.

ChaseTheMoney did try to countersue back in September, but it went south. Now, as recently as April 16, per Complex, the beat smith has come back with another attempt.

This time, he's alleging that Offset "knew, or reasonably should have known" that J. Hill was no longer managing him during that agreement. Chase adds that him and Hill haven't been working that way together since 2019. Additionally, he alleges Hill’s only involvement with Offset was to figure out the logistics of the recording and not sign a contract.

Offset's Legal Issues

Chase wants to retain the song’s ownership interest, restitution, and coverage of attorney fees. Since this has come out, Offset and a spokesperson have come forward to blast his request. The former called it "greed" under an Instagram post about the situation.

As for the latter, they said: "These claims are completely meritless and nothing more than a money grab. A deal was negotiated with Mr. Rose and his management, and he agreed to compensation and credit for his contribution. After the record was released, and with new management in place, he refused to honor that agreement and has attempted to renegotiate for fees well beyond industry standards under the threat of litigation."

In other legal news surrounding Offset, he recently issued a court order for Cardi B to take a DNA test following the birth of her fourth child. That of course was a result of her relationship with Stefon Diggs.