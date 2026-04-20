Offset Faces Countersuit From ChaseTheMoney Over "Worth It" Collaboration

BY Zachary Horvath
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NORCROSS, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset speaks onstage during his 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Offset and ChaseTheMoney have been legally fighting over a contract dispute for their "Worth It" track for over a year now.

Offset has a lot of legal drama on his plate already from this year, but he's got one of his older suits to worry about still as well. Since last year, he and producer ChaseTheMoney have been going back and forth over contractual stipulations for their song "WORTH IT." The track, which features Don Toliver, appeared on his sophomore solo album SET IT OFF.

The former Migos rapper was the first to take legal action, doing so in March 2025. 'Set claimed that ChaseTheMoney got him in contact with a man named J. Hill, who said he was the producer's manager. After discussing "logistics," 'Set says they agreed on a producer fee of $20,000 along with a four percent royalty.

However, things weren't open and shut, according to the Atlanta native. He alleges that Chase came back with a different manager and that they demanded five times the initial agreed upon compensation breakdown. That led to Offset suing to reinstate those aforementioned numbers.

ChaseTheMoney did try to countersue back in September, but it went south. Now, as recently as April 16, per Complex, the beat smith has come back with another attempt.

This time, he's alleging that Offset "knew, or reasonably should have known" that J. Hill was no longer managing him during that agreement. Chase adds that him and Hill haven't been working that way together since 2019. Additionally, he alleges Hill’s only involvement with Offset was to figure out the logistics of the recording and not sign a contract.

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Offset's Legal Issues

Chase wants to retain the song’s ownership interest, restitution, and coverage of attorney fees. Since this has come out, Offset and a spokesperson have come forward to blast his request. The former called it "greed" under an Instagram post about the situation.

As for the latter, they said: "These claims are completely meritless and nothing more than a money grab. A deal was negotiated with Mr. Rose and his management, and he agreed to compensation and credit for his contribution. After the record was released, and with new management in place, he refused to honor that agreement and has attempted to renegotiate for fees well beyond industry standards under the threat of litigation."

In other legal news surrounding Offset, he recently issued a court order for Cardi B to take a DNA test following the birth of her fourth child. That of course was a result of her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Moreover, he's facing a suit from MotorCity Casino Hotel over an alleged $100,000 credit line he opened with them so he could gamble there. Allegedly, he never paid them back for the debt.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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