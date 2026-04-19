Bobby Shmurda Threatens To Slap Jay-Z Before Ranting About Billionaires

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bobby Shmurda Rant Billionaires Threatening Slap Jay Z
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Bobby Shmurda signed a management deal with Roc Nation back in 2021, but it seems like he's not as fond of Jay-Z anymore.

Jay-Z may be a hip-hop legend, but that status means plenty of criticism also comes his way, even from former colleagues. Bobby Shmurda recently went off on him during a livestream, and he seemed to double down via a cryptic and vague Instagram post ranting about billionaires.

As for the initial spat, Bobby responded to a streamer asking whether or not Hov runs hip-hop. "Man, f**k them n***as, n***a," he remarked, as caught by No Jumper on IG. "Opp Nation. He don't run it. F**k them n***as, man. I'll slap the s**t out of Jay-Z, b***h n***a. I don't fight, I shoot n***as."

After this clip went viral, Shmurda took to Instagram to rant about folks "stealing, cheating, and lying" for a billion dollars, and even referenced slapping someone. "Lesson come with blessing," he wrote in his post. "Stealing cheating lying does not make you a Boss, Smart Or a businessman. I don't care if you did it for a billion dollars. You still a bum. Now my point is... if a crackhead steals some millions out the trap does that not make him a crackhead anymore? Or is he now a get money N***a? I mean, ok he got the money but come on Boss/businessman."

"Top of the business," the caption stated. "Wipe your nose before you talk to me and ima light my spliff so I don't slap the s**t out of nobody lml .... have a great weekend."

Bobby also posted an Instagram Story today (Sunday, April 19) about the New York industry. But again, it's another vague post that doesn't have anything explicitly to do with the Roc Nation mogul. Still, fans are connecting these purported dots, and the timing of it all can't be ignored.

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Bobby Shmurda's Jay-Z Criticisms

Screenshot
Screenshot via Instagram @itsbobbyshmurda

For those unaware, Bobby Shmurda signed a management deal with Roc Nation back in 2021. But it seems like this quickly broke down. Last year, Bobby Shmurda joked about Jay-Z and Roc Nation being behind the rumors around Diddy and Meek Mill. While many fans took his criticisms as gospel, he said he was just trolling and doesn't seem to take these accusations very seriously.

We will see if Shmurda confirms this all as just playing around, if he's serious about his combativeness, or if he referred to Hov with these recent social media posts.

Read More: Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Society Jay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal Dispute
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Comments 0