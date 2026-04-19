Bobby Shmurda Threatens To Slap Jay-Z Before Ranting About Billionaires

Jay-Z may be a hip-hop legend, but that status means plenty of criticism also comes his way, even from former colleagues. Bobby Shmurda recently went off on him during a livestream, and he seemed to double down via a cryptic and vague Instagram post ranting about billionaires.

As for the initial spat, Bobby responded to a streamer asking whether or not Hov runs hip-hop. "Man, f**k them n***as, n***a," he remarked, as caught by No Jumper on IG. "Opp Nation. He don't run it. F**k them n***as, man. I'll slap the s**t out of Jay-Z, b***h n***a. I don't fight, I shoot n***as."

After this clip went viral, Shmurda took to Instagram to rant about folks "stealing, cheating, and lying" for a billion dollars, and even referenced slapping someone. "Lesson come with blessing," he wrote in his post. "Stealing cheating lying does not make you a Boss, Smart Or a businessman. I don't care if you did it for a billion dollars. You still a bum. Now my point is... if a crackhead steals some millions out the trap does that not make him a crackhead anymore? Or is he now a get money N***a? I mean, ok he got the money but come on Boss/businessman."

"Top of the business," the caption stated. "Wipe your nose before you talk to me and ima light my spliff so I don't slap the s**t out of nobody lml .... have a great weekend."

Bobby also posted an Instagram Story today (Sunday, April 19) about the New York industry. But again, it's another vague post that doesn't have anything explicitly to do with the Roc Nation mogul. Still, fans are connecting these purported dots, and the timing of it all can't be ignored.

Bobby Shmurda's Jay-Z Criticisms

Screenshot via Instagram @itsbobbyshmurda