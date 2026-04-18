50 Cent & Marlon Wayans Laugh Off Their Beef During CinemaCon Run-In

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Marlon Wayans Laugh Off Beef CinemaCon Run In
The Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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50 Cent and Marlon Wayans previously traded blows over 50's Diddy docuseries, with Wayans taking issue with Fif's presentation.

50 Cent is always getting up to his trolling antics online, but the tune may change when he sees his foes in person. CinemaCon went down in Las Vegas this weekend, and 2Cool2Blog caught a clip on Instagram of 50 and Marlon Wayans having a good time together backstage.

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans previously had beef, which blew up at the end of last year. They both seemed to walk away from it eventually, although Fif didn't have the most amicable parting message. "I’m not beefing with Marlon no more, he not funny. and I’m starting to think he a m**k for real. No more about him," he wrote on Instagram.

Now, though, it seems like they laughed their spat off as just Internet antics and trolling. It seems like they didn't really have any deep-rooted issues with one another. At least, not anything worth stirring the pot over face to face.

Both men were at the convention to promote upcoming projects. Wayans has Scary Movie 6 to look forward to, whereas the G-Unit mogul is getting fans hyped for the Street Fighter movie.

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50 Cent & Marlon Wayans' Beef

If you didn't catch their initial spat, Marlon Wayans had criticized 50 Cent for making a Netflix docuseries about Diddy. He specifically took issue with Fif "kicking him while he's down," arguing their personal feud might have negatively influenced the project's perspective. But Wayans later clarified he did not seek to defend Sean Combs with his comments.

In classic 50 fashion, he let off more insults, jokes, and clap-backs to respond to Marlon, and he didn't let up either. After about two weeks, though, they didn't have much else to say to one another.

"I don't think brothers need to be quarreling in public like that. And then what did I get into? A public quarrel with a brother. And I just think it was bad for the culture," Marlon Wayans told KTLA. "So I kind of backed out... Dame [Marlon's brother] was like, 'Why you pick the biggest brother? He's on gamma rays. Stick to beefing with Soulja Boy, Kevin Hart. People that we can beat... Leave guys that got shot nine times alone."

Read More: 50 Cent & Marlon Wayans Trade Shots Over Diddy Documentary: Everything You Need To Know

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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