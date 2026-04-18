50 Cent & Marlon Wayans Laugh Off Their Beef During CinemaCon Run-In

50 Cent is always getting up to his trolling antics online, but the tune may change when he sees his foes in person. CinemaCon went down in Las Vegas this weekend, and 2Cool2Blog caught a clip on Instagram of 50 and Marlon Wayans having a good time together backstage.

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans previously had beef, which blew up at the end of last year. They both seemed to walk away from it eventually, although Fif didn't have the most amicable parting message. "I’m not beefing with Marlon no more, he not funny. and I’m starting to think he a m**k for real. No more about him," he wrote on Instagram.

Now, though, it seems like they laughed their spat off as just Internet antics and trolling. It seems like they didn't really have any deep-rooted issues with one another. At least, not anything worth stirring the pot over face to face.

Both men were at the convention to promote upcoming projects. Wayans has Scary Movie 6 to look forward to, whereas the G-Unit mogul is getting fans hyped for the Street Fighter movie.

50 Cent & Marlon Wayans' Beef

If you didn't catch their initial spat, Marlon Wayans had criticized 50 Cent for making a Netflix docuseries about Diddy. He specifically took issue with Fif "kicking him while he's down," arguing their personal feud might have negatively influenced the project's perspective. But Wayans later clarified he did not seek to defend Sean Combs with his comments.

In classic 50 fashion, he let off more insults, jokes, and clap-backs to respond to Marlon, and he didn't let up either. After about two weeks, though, they didn't have much else to say to one another.