The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially revealed its inductees for the class of 2026. The list includes tons of interesting choices, such as Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, and Sade. All-in-all, eight performers made the cut while another nine nominees fell short.

As for Wu-Tang Clan's selection, the Rock Hall's website praises them for having "fundamentally redefined what a hip-hop group could be" and creating a movement that "sent shockwaves through the worlds of music, fashion, and film." They cited JAY-Z, Nas, Pusha T, and Odd Future as artists that the group influenced.

The organization further describes Luther Vandross as a "defining voice of his generation" responsible for "the era’s most enduring love songs." They note his influence on Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Usher.

With Sade, the Rock Hall praises the group's timeless sound for enduring across generations. They say that "their songs of love, life, and loss resonate with listeners on a deeply personal level." Lauryn Hill, Frank Ocean, and Adele are cited as artists influenced by them.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Snubs

As for the nine performers who didn't receive an induction despite being nominated, they included the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, and Shakira.

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions to the final selections. "I'm happy wu tang, luther and sade got in but new edition DEFINITELY should've been inducted. They literally won the fan vote with over 1M votes and before anyone says 'fan vote doesn't decide who gets in' ik that but the fact that they got over 1M votes just shows their influence," one user wrote. Another added: "Billy idol and luther should have been added, surprised it's just now happening for those legends!"