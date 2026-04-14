Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, & Sade Among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

BY Cole Blake
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Gza (left) and Rza (right) Wu-Tang Clan perform at Desert Daze in Lake Perris, Calif. on Oct. 13, 2019. © Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC
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The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame highlighted a total of eight performers in the class of 2026, including several noteworthy names.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially revealed its inductees for the class of 2026. The list includes tons of interesting choices, such as Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, and Sade. All-in-all, eight performers made the cut while another nine nominees fell short.

As for Wu-Tang Clan's selection, the Rock Hall's website praises them for having "fundamentally redefined what a hip-hop group could be" and creating a movement that "sent shockwaves through the worlds of music, fashion, and film." They cited JAY-Z, Nas, Pusha T, and Odd Future as artists that the group influenced.

The organization further describes Luther Vandross as a "defining voice of his generation" responsible for "the era’s most enduring love songs." They note his influence on Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Usher.

With Sade, the Rock Hall praises the group's timeless sound for enduring across generations. They say that "their songs of love, life, and loss resonate with listeners on a deeply personal level." Lauryn Hill, Frank Ocean, and Adele are cited as artists influenced by them.

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Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Snubs

As for the nine performers who didn't receive an induction despite being nominated, they included the Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, and Shakira.

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions to the final selections. "I'm happy wu tang, luther and sade got in but new edition DEFINITELY should've been inducted. They literally won the fan vote with over 1M votes and before anyone says 'fan vote doesn't decide who gets in' ik that but the fact that they got over 1M votes just shows their influence," one user wrote. Another added: "Billy idol and luther should have been added, surprised it's just now happening for those legends!"

In addition to the performers, the selections for the Early Influence Award include Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons. The Musical Excellence Award adds Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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