RZA Calls For Barack Obama To Induct Wu-Tang Clan Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Now that RZA knows that him and his Wu-Tang Clan groupmates will be entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he knows the person he wants to induct them in. In an interview with Consequence, the posse's producer expressed how much of a dream come true it would be for former U.S. president Barack Obama to do the honors.

"It would be crazy if Barack Obama came out to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I mean, that’s ridiculous, right?" he tells the outlet while laughing.

He adds, "If I was him, I would consider it. Like, 'Baby, Michelle, you know what I think I’m about to go do? I think I’m about to go to Cleveland with the Wu-Tang Clan. Sade is going to be there. Phil Collins is going to be there. It’s gonna be a house full of good energy.'"

Part of the reason he wants the 44th president so badly is because he's always looked up to him, but he's never had the opportunity to converse with him. RZA continues, "I’m a big fan of his. My family are fans of his. I don’t have a lot of peoples' pictures on my wall. I got the legends — Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee. And I had [Obama's] picture on my wall for a long time and my children watched that from the time of his presidency to today — watched that growth and watched that image. So I’m genuinely a fan."

2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Doubling down, RZA views Obama as one of his heroes, which according to him is a big deal. "You want a hero to induct you. And so I was like, well, I don’t have a lot of heroes, but Barack Obama is one of them. That’s just what it is."

The hip-hop legend concludes, "It’s okay to dream, right? There’s still a chance."

There is indeed a window of opportunity for this to come to fruition for RZA. The induction ceremony for this year's members (8) won't take place until November.

Overall, it would be cool to see Obama do this as he's a notable fan of hip-hop and loves to discuss it when he can.