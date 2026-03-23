Wu-Tang Clan Announce New Run Of Their "Final Chamber" Tour

BY Zachary Horvath
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Haute Living Celebrates The Wu-Tang Clan With Jonathan Schultz And Blue Heron Design-Led Development At Wakuda
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Johnathan Schultz's art piece "Wu-Tang Clan" is displayed during the Haute Living celebration of the Wu-Tang Clan and Johnathan Schultz with Blue Heron Led-Design at Wakuda at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas September 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Haute Living)
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Wu-Tang Clan's "Final Chamber" tour hasn't necessarily been a one-and-done kind of deal as the New York posse has announced a third leg.

Wu-Tang Clan aren't going anywhere any time soon it seems. The iconic New York rap group is adding yet another leg to their still ongoing Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour. As caught by Pitchfork, the "C.R.E.A.M" hitmakers are returning to North America exclusively (at least for now).

Starting on August 27, 2026, the hip-hop posse will be kicking off this 26-city run in New York. From there, Wu-Tang will be visiting other premier locations such as Toronto, Charlotte, Atlanta, Las Vegas, among others.

But the gang won't be alone. Like the first run in North America—which saw Run The Jewels join them—another multi-member rap act will be assisting Wu. The Cleveland, Ohio fivesome in Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be hitting the stage as well. Tickets & VIP on-sale start on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. local.

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Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away

Hopefully, this next run will help them with their grieving process. On February 24, Wu-Tang Clan had to say goodbye to Oliver "Power" Grant. The executive producer and CEO of their clothing branch, Wu Wear, passed away at the age of 52 to pancreatic cancer.

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Dates:

08-27 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
08-28 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
08-29 Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre ^
09-01 Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
09-02 Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater ^
09-04 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^
09-05 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^
09-06 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
09-08 Toronto, Ontario - RBC Amphitheatre ^
09-09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ^
09-11 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^
09-12 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^
09-13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^
09-15 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^
09-16 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^
09-18 Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater ^
09-19 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater ^
09-20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
09-22 Orlando, FL - Kia Center ^
09-23 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre ^
09-24 Tampa, FL - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
09-26 Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino
09-28 Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^
09-29 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
10-01 Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater ^
10-02 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10-03 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10-04 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

^: Shows with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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