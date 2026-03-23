Wu-Tang Clan Announce New Run Of Their "Final Chamber" Tour

Wu-Tang Clan aren't going anywhere any time soon it seems. The iconic New York rap group is adding yet another leg to their still ongoing Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour. As caught by Pitchfork, the "C.R.E.A.M" hitmakers are returning to North America exclusively (at least for now).
Starting on August 27, 2026, the hip-hop posse will be kicking off this 26-city run in New York. From there, Wu-Tang will be visiting other premier locations such as Toronto, Charlotte, Atlanta, Las Vegas, among others.
But the gang won't be alone. Like the first run in North America—which saw Run The Jewels join them—another multi-member rap act will be assisting Wu. The Cleveland, Ohio fivesome in Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be hitting the stage as well. Tickets & VIP on-sale start on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. local.
Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Passes Away
Hopefully, this next run will help them with their grieving process. On February 24, Wu-Tang Clan had to say goodbye to Oliver "Power" Grant. The executive producer and CEO of their clothing branch, Wu Wear, passed away at the age of 52 to pancreatic cancer.
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Dates:
08-27 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
08-28 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
08-29 Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre ^
09-01 Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
09-02 Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater ^
09-04 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^
09-05 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^
09-06 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
09-08 Toronto, Ontario - RBC Amphitheatre ^
09-09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center ^
09-11 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^
09-12 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^
09-13 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^
09-15 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^
09-16 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^
09-18 Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater ^
09-19 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater ^
09-20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival
09-22 Orlando, FL - Kia Center ^
09-23 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre ^
09-24 Tampa, FL - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
09-26 Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino
09-28 Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^
09-29 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
10-01 Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater ^
10-02 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10-03 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
10-04 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^
^: Shows with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony