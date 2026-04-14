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rock & Roll Hall of Fam
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Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, & Sade Among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame highlighted a total of eight performers in the class of 2026, including several noteworthy names.
By
Cole Blake
April 14, 2026