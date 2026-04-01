Federal prosecutors are seeking additional time behind bars for podcaster Taxstone, real name Daryl Campbell. They want to tack on 33 more months to his 35-year sentence, with the former relating to a drug smuggling operation.
It took place at Brooklyn's MDC in June 2024 with Taxstone involving four other inmates with the plan. It's unclear if he was leading this. However, there's a good chance his past convictions are why prosecutors are looking to serve him with nearly three extra years.
Per Complex, Taxstone’s attorney, Kenneth J. Montgomery, responded to their filing by asking for 25-30 months for his client. However, Montgomery wants this to work concurrently with his existing sentence. That means Taxstone wouldn’t face a separate punishment.
As for the drug smuggling plan itself, Taxstone and these other inmates were trying feed a rope of contraband inside the MDC's walls. It was made of pieces of paper covered in a synthetic cannabinoid, over 100 strips of a synthetic opioid, approximately 27 bags of marijuana, and over 400 cigarettes. Additionally, two lighters, a scalpel, and a cell-phone charging cord and plug were used.
Why Is Taxstone In Prison?
Moreover, duct tape was used to pack the drugs into this rope-like device and after several minutes of trying to get it through a window, the plan went south. One of the men involved fell, causing the rest of them to scramble.
Months before this operation got underway, jail officers seized a phone in a locker assigned to Taxstone. After going through it, they discovered voice recordings detailing said plan.
If all goes according to plan, Taxstone will learn his fate on April 29. Last September, the media personality pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Provide and Possess Contraband in a Prison.
Taxstone is already serving 35-years for the murder of rapper Troy Ave's bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter. The tragedy occurred at a T.I. concert in 2016.