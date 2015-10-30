Contraband
- MusicFrench Montana's Jet Searched For Contraband In ColombiaNothing was found.By Tallie Spencer
- GossipYSL Judge Says Someone Smuggled Marijuana For Unnamed Defendant: ReportThe judge reportedly said an investigation would be launched.By Erika Marie
- GossipYSL Associate Caught On Cell Phone In Jail Trying Get Evidence Destroyed: ReportDespite earlier reports, Yak Gotti is not the person responsible.By Erika Marie
- AnticsKevin Gates Banned From All Louisiana Prisons After Flashing Cash In PhotoTwo correctional officers have been disciplined in lieu of Kevin Gates' visit to C-Murder in prison.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem's Adopted Daughter's Biological Father Facing Life In Prison: ReportWhitney Mathers' biological father is reportedly wanted for theft and drug charges.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTay-K Found With Banned Substance, Slapped With Additional Charges: ReportTay-K's legal troubles are ramping up in light of his recent arrest for alleged murder.By Devin Ch
- SocietyState Of Kentucky Sues Walgreens Over It's Role In Opioid CrisisThe State of Kentucky singles out Walgreens for "unlawful business practices."By Devin Ch
- NewsCam'Ron & Berner To Release Joint "Contraband" EPTaylor Gang's Berner and Cam'Ron of Dipset will join forces on upcoming "Contraband" EP. By Angus Walker