OJ Da Juiceman Rushed To Hospital For Diabetes Emergency In Police Custody

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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OJ Da Juiceman Rushed Hospital Diabetes Emergency Police Custody
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: OJ da Juiceman performs onstage during Juiceland at Vinyl on September 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
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OJ Da Juiceman had been arrested earlier this month, as police accused him of allegedly pointing a gun at a state trooper.

OJ Da Juiceman was hoping to release his R&B Juice 2 project soon. But he unfortunately experienced a massive roadblock that reportedly affected his health. According to TMZ, officials rushed OJ to the hospital over a "serious medical emergency" related to diabetes. The "Cyber Truck" rapper was in police custody at the time.

Per his management, "while in custody, OJ suffered a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes on March 21 and required emergency treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His health and safety should never have been put at risk in this way."

Sadly, this isn't OJ Da Juiceman's only recent arrest. Back in 2024, authorities arrested him on gun and drug charges. But OJ was out quickly. He pulled up to Rolling Loud Los Angeles to perform his "Selling Coochie" collaboration with Sukihana alongside her.

As for this recent medical emergency, no other bits of information about it have emerged as of writing this article. Hopefully Da Juiceman had a speedy recovery and he can now focus on dealing with his legal trouble that emerged earlier this month.

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Why Was OJ Da Juiceman Arrested?

For those unaware, OJ Da Juiceman was arrested in Georgia on March 15, 2026. Police accused him of allegedly pointing a gun at a state trooper on Interstate 20. The Atlanta MC faces one felony count of aggravated assault on a public safety officer, one felony count of gun possession during the commission of a felony, and one misdemeanor count of pointing a gun at someone else.

In addition, the charges reportedly include reckless and aggressive driving. But the "Big Dawg Status" collaborator's legal team is already responding to them.

A woman reportedly claimed in a sworn affidavit that OJ Da Juiceman wasn't driving the car that police referred to in their accusations. His management claims that police know "who actually committed this offense" and blasted their accusations.

"OJ has suffered real professional and financial harm, including missed performances and disruptions tied to the release of his latest project, R&B Juice 2, alongside Chester and Zaytoven," a statement from OJ's team reportedly read. "We expect this situation to be corrected and corrected quickly. If it is not, his management and legal team are fully prepared to take swift and aggressive action to protect his rights, including pursuing all available legal remedies."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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