OJ Da Juiceman Rushed To Hospital For Diabetes Emergency In Police Custody

OJ Da Juiceman was hoping to release his R&B Juice 2 project soon. But he unfortunately experienced a massive roadblock that reportedly affected his health. According to TMZ, officials rushed OJ to the hospital over a "serious medical emergency" related to diabetes. The "Cyber Truck" rapper was in police custody at the time.

Per his management, "while in custody, OJ suffered a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes on March 21 and required emergency treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His health and safety should never have been put at risk in this way."

Sadly, this isn't OJ Da Juiceman's only recent arrest. Back in 2024, authorities arrested him on gun and drug charges. But OJ was out quickly. He pulled up to Rolling Loud Los Angeles to perform his "Selling Coochie" collaboration with Sukihana alongside her.

As for this recent medical emergency, no other bits of information about it have emerged as of writing this article. Hopefully Da Juiceman had a speedy recovery and he can now focus on dealing with his legal trouble that emerged earlier this month.

Why Was OJ Da Juiceman Arrested?

For those unaware, OJ Da Juiceman was arrested in Georgia on March 15, 2026. Police accused him of allegedly pointing a gun at a state trooper on Interstate 20. The Atlanta MC faces one felony count of aggravated assault on a public safety officer, one felony count of gun possession during the commission of a felony, and one misdemeanor count of pointing a gun at someone else.

In addition, the charges reportedly include reckless and aggressive driving. But the "Big Dawg Status" collaborator's legal team is already responding to them.

A woman reportedly claimed in a sworn affidavit that OJ Da Juiceman wasn't driving the car that police referred to in their accusations. His management claims that police know "who actually committed this offense" and blasted their accusations.