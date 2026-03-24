OJ Da Juiceman Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Police Officer

Police arrested OJ Da Juiceman in Georgia on March 15 for allegedly pointing a handgun at a state trooper during a wild interaction on Interstate 20. The officer claimed he was merging into the HOV lane in January when Juiceman began tailgating and honking at him. The rapper then passed the officer, allegedly pointing a black handgun at him while doing so, before speeding off.

Authorities didn't arrest Juiceman at the time, but they identified the vehicle as a Nissan Altima and later connected it to the rapper. They issued a warrant for his arrest in February.

Overall, Juiceman is facing one felony count of aggravated assault on a public safety officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another person. Additionally, there are multiple charges related to reckless and aggressive driving.

While Juiceman hasn't commented publicly on the case, his legal team has already begun building a defense. They say they have an affidavit from a woman who swears she allowed another man to use the rental car and that she doesn't believe Juiceman was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Did OJ Da Juiceman Get Bond?

According to TMZ, Juiceman's attorney noted that the rapper "is a well-known Atlanta musician and recording artist" with a career, family, and identity rooted in Georgia. In turn, the attorney argued that he isn't a flight risk and should be able to get out on bond. It's unclear whether his attempt at getting a release will be successful.