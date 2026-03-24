OJ Da Juiceman Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Police Officer

BY Cole Blake
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Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: OJ da Juiceman attends Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party on October 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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OJ Da Juiceman and his legal team are already pushing back against the idea that it was him in the vehicle.

Police arrested OJ Da Juiceman in Georgia on March 15 for allegedly pointing a handgun at a state trooper during a wild interaction on Interstate 20. The officer claimed he was merging into the HOV lane in January when Juiceman began tailgating and honking at him. The rapper then passed the officer, allegedly pointing a black handgun at him while doing so, before speeding off.

Authorities didn't arrest Juiceman at the time, but they identified the vehicle as a Nissan Altima and later connected it to the rapper. They issued a warrant for his arrest in February.

Overall, Juiceman is facing one felony count of aggravated assault on a public safety officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another person. Additionally, there are multiple charges related to reckless and aggressive driving.

While Juiceman hasn't commented publicly on the case, his legal team has already begun building a defense. They say they have an affidavit from a woman who swears she allowed another man to use the rental car and that she doesn't believe Juiceman was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Read More: OJ Da Juiceman Pulls Up With A Sequel Album In A "Cyber Truck"

Did OJ Da Juiceman Get Bond?

According to TMZ, Juiceman's attorney noted that the rapper "is a well-known Atlanta musician and recording artist" with a career, family, and identity rooted in Georgia. In turn, the attorney argued that he isn't a flight risk and should be able to get out on bond. It's unclear whether his attempt at getting a release will be successful.

This isn't the first time Juiceman has found himself in legal trouble. Back in 2024, authorities arrested him on drug trafficking and firearm charges after allegedly finding a 9mm gun, cocaine, and other drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

Read More: OJ Da Juiceman Returns To The Mixtape Era With "Alaska N Atlanta 3"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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