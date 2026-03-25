The mother of Sammie's child, Marie Brooke, took to Threads to put him on blast earlier this week, insinuating that he's a deadbeat dad to their son. “Imagine your son being in the same city as you several times since birth and you’ve only seen him once while he was in your city for a total of three hours, and haven’t visited him in his city since 10 days after he had surgery at seven weeks for less than 48 hours,” she wrote, tagging the 39-year-old.

Sammie was quick to fire back via a statement from his lawyer, Durante Partridge. “While the claims being made do not accurately reflect the reality of the situation, Sammie remains focused on what matters most: his children and his continued presence in their lives," Partridge told The Shade Room. "He is, first and foremost, a father, and he takes that responsibility seriously.”

"Out of respect for his family, he has chosen not to engage in public discourse regarding private matters," the statement continues. "However, it is important to note that he approaches fatherhood with care, intention, and consistency."

Sammie & Marie Brooke Drama

Sammie's lawyer isn't the only one in his corner these days, however. His childhood friend, Ne-Yo's co-parent Crystal Smith, also recently hopped online to defend him. Yesterday (March 24), she posted home security footage of Marie Brooke leaving her son on Sammie's doorstep. She appeared to set the child down and ring the doorbell before walking away.

"OK, so normally I stay out of ALL internet drama, but this has been my friend since the 6th grade!" Smith captioned the post. "YOU dropped your newborn son off in 38 degree weather on his front porch, in the middle of the night and left… @sammiealways you’re a great dad.”

Marie Brooke issued a response on her own Instagram Story, calling Sammie out for sharing the footage with Smith and accusing him of trying to use her mental health issues against her.