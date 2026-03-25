Crystal Smith Exposes Mother Of Sammie’s Child For Allegedly Abandoning Son On Doorstep

BY Caroline Fisher
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Crystal Smith Sammie Child Doorstep
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Singer Sammie performs onstage during The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! at State Farm Arena on November 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Marie Brooke recently accused Sammie of being a deadbeat dad, prompting Crystal Smith to come to his defense.

The mother of Sammie's child, Marie Brooke, took to Threads to put him on blast earlier this week, insinuating that he's a deadbeat dad to their son. “Imagine your son being in the same city as you several times since birth and you’ve only seen him once while he was in your city for a total of three hours, and haven’t visited him in his city since 10 days after he had surgery at seven weeks for less than 48 hours,” she wrote, tagging the 39-year-old.

Sammie was quick to fire back via a statement from his lawyer, Durante Partridge. “While the claims being made do not accurately reflect the reality of the situation, Sammie remains focused on what matters most: his children and his continued presence in their lives," Partridge told The Shade Room. "He is, first and foremost, a father, and he takes that responsibility seriously.”

"Out of respect for his family, he has chosen not to engage in public discourse regarding private matters," the statement continues. "However, it is important to note that he approaches fatherhood with care, intention, and consistency."

Read More: Ne-Yo Smacks Fan For Running On Stage During Japan Concert

Sammie & Marie Brooke Drama

Sammie's lawyer isn't the only one in his corner these days, however. His childhood friend, Ne-Yo's co-parent Crystal Smith, also recently hopped online to defend him. Yesterday (March 24), she posted home security footage of Marie Brooke leaving her son on Sammie's doorstep. She appeared to set the child down and ring the doorbell before walking away.

"OK, so normally I stay out of ALL internet drama, but this has been my friend since the 6th grade!" Smith captioned the post. "YOU dropped your newborn son off in 38 degree weather on his front porch, in the middle of the night and left… @sammiealways you’re a great dad.”

Marie Brooke issued a response on her own Instagram Story, calling Sammie out for sharing the footage with Smith and accusing him of trying to use her mental health issues against her.

Read More: Sammie Finally Breaks Silence On Child Abuse Arrest

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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