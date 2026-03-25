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Crystal Smith Exposes Mother Of Sammie’s Child For Allegedly Abandoning Son On Doorstep
Marie Brooke recently accused Sammie of being a deadbeat dad, prompting Crystal Smith to come to his defense.
By
Caroline Fisher
March 25, 2026