DJ Akademiks Sounds Off On Mona For Ending Their Feud

BY Zachary Horvath
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DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
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DJ Akademiks and Mona from "The Joe Budden Podcast" have been going at each other for a few months, but the latter is ending things.

DJ Akademiks has his fair share of active feuds, so it may be difficult to keep up with all of them. One on his long list is his beef with Joe Budden Podcast cohost, Mona. Also known as, "Don't Call Me White Girl," she's been at odds with the streamer shortly after filling in the hole left by Melyssa Ford.

But Mona is taking it upon herself to put a stop to this tension by calling off their beef. A clip from her Don't Call Me White Girl Show is making the rounds online of her doing so. She explains that she's got no interest in going back and forth with Ak for the simple fact that she doesn't know what she's supposed to say back.

For some context, the independent hip-hop reporter tried make fun of her past health issues earlier this month. "You had like 8 strokes and you still ain’t get out of here….shiii" he said on a stream.

Mona also points to Ak's past debates with women, noting maybe his most infamous one with Erykah Badu. As a result, she's good on tangling with him going forward and would much rather just let it go.

However, Akademiks isn't too happy about her "waving the white flag." Taking to X, he reacted to the clip with more insults. "I’m saddened this crackhead waved the white flag in the first round. I had 5 ppl who she scammed for their last dollar in their bank accounts ready to tell their story. What did she think going at me would look like?? A bunch of 'ya mama' jokes??"

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Why Do DJ AKademiks & Mona Have Beef?

In a separate tweet he added, "Imma leave this crackhead alone. But once again.. lemme recap.. this 5x stroke drug addict dissed me for 6 years. I responded in 1 month. She said I I went too far. Baby girl this ain’t ur sport. Just be the replacement crackhead washed up Melissa ford and stay ur place."

In that clip, Mona does admit to talking trash on Akademiks first and "for years." In her explanation of her reasoning she says, "I just wasn't a fan of it. Going viral, yelling at the b*tches, like that sh*t corny... He's not my cup of tea."

So, in actuality, that's kind of what sparked this feud to begin with. Although, you could say it restarted after Ak trolled Maino and the Let's Rap About It podcast's fashion sense. Mona wasn't a fan, prompting her to lash out. "I'm not a fan of people who are not in the streets at all doing all street content," she explained. "You have to be at least adjacent to it to be able to report on it."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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