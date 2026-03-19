DJ Akademiks Sounds Off On Mona For Ending Their Feud

DJ Akademiks has his fair share of active feuds, so it may be difficult to keep up with all of them. One on his long list is his beef with Joe Budden Podcast cohost, Mona. Also known as, "Don't Call Me White Girl," she's been at odds with the streamer shortly after filling in the hole left by Melyssa Ford.

But Mona is taking it upon herself to put a stop to this tension by calling off their beef. A clip from her Don't Call Me White Girl Show is making the rounds online of her doing so. She explains that she's got no interest in going back and forth with Ak for the simple fact that she doesn't know what she's supposed to say back.

For some context, the independent hip-hop reporter tried make fun of her past health issues earlier this month. "You had like 8 strokes and you still ain’t get out of here….shiii" he said on a stream.

Mona also points to Ak's past debates with women, noting maybe his most infamous one with Erykah Badu. As a result, she's good on tangling with him going forward and would much rather just let it go.

However, Akademiks isn't too happy about her "waving the white flag." Taking to X, he reacted to the clip with more insults. "I’m saddened this crackhead waved the white flag in the first round. I had 5 ppl who she scammed for their last dollar in their bank accounts ready to tell their story. What did she think going at me would look like?? A bunch of 'ya mama' jokes??"

Why Do DJ AKademiks & Mona Have Beef?

In a separate tweet he added, "Imma leave this crackhead alone. But once again.. lemme recap.. this 5x stroke drug addict dissed me for 6 years. I responded in 1 month. She said I I went too far. Baby girl this ain’t ur sport. Just be the replacement crackhead washed up Melissa ford and stay ur place."

In that clip, Mona does admit to talking trash on Akademiks first and "for years." In her explanation of her reasoning she says, "I just wasn't a fan of it. Going viral, yelling at the b*tches, like that sh*t corny... He's not my cup of tea."