LaRussell Gets Torn Apart Online For New Song Referencing Jeffrey Epstein

LaRussell has been a trending topic as of late, but it's sadly more due to online controversies and debates rather than his actual music. His latest bit of Internet infamy came after he shared a new song on Twitter from one of his beloved live performances.

"I made this record and I sent it off to my engineer," the Vallejo artist remarked before going into the track. "He say, 'Man, you probably shouldn't put this out... You talking about Epstein, it's a lot of s**t going on.' And I said, 'Thank you for calling me. I'm finna drop this.' That's exactly why we need it. 'Cause everybody sit and be silent. And the goal of an artist is to express the times, and say all the things that nobody else wants to say or knows how to say."

Why the ruckus? Because the independently-minded artist name-dropped the aforementioned Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, and Adolf Hitler, calling them "heaven-sent" alongside Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. He said he's not perfect, just like "the President," and explained his intentions with the verse while responding to a critic.

"what do y'all think I'm saying in this song?" LaRussel wrote. "Is it the truth that's bothersome or is it what YOU think I'm saying? I'm saying every human was made by God. Even the evil ones. Even the n***as going to hell alongside some of yall uncles, daddies, and favorite rappers."

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

LaRussell's Lil Wayne Take

Of course, this isn't LaRussell's first brush with virality. He recently explained why he thinks Lil Wayne doesn't have a lot of substance in his music. This led many fans to call him out and argue against this perspective, which he explained further on social media.

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