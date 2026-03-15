LaRussell Gets Torn Apart Online For New Song Referencing Jeffrey Epstein

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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LaRussell Torn Apart New Song Referencing Jeffrey Epstein
Jul 1, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Rapper LaRussell performs during halftime of the game between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles Galaxy at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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LaRussell shared a track that calls Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Malcolm X, Adolf Hitler, Martin Luther King Jr., and Ye "heaven-sent."

LaRussell has been a trending topic as of late, but it's sadly more due to online controversies and debates rather than his actual music. His latest bit of Internet infamy came after he shared a new song on Twitter from one of his beloved live performances.

"I made this record and I sent it off to my engineer," the Vallejo artist remarked before going into the track. "He say, 'Man, you probably shouldn't put this out... You talking about Epstein, it's a lot of s**t going on.' And I said, 'Thank you for calling me. I'm finna drop this.' That's exactly why we need it. 'Cause everybody sit and be silent. And the goal of an artist is to express the times, and say all the things that nobody else wants to say or knows how to say."

Why the ruckus? Because the independently-minded artist name-dropped the aforementioned Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, and Adolf Hitler, calling them "heaven-sent" alongside Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. He said he's not perfect, just like "the President," and explained his intentions with the verse while responding to a critic.

"what do y'all think I'm saying in this song?" LaRussel wrote. "Is it the truth that's bothersome or is it what YOU think I'm saying? I'm saying every human was made by God. Even the evil ones. Even the n***as going to hell alongside some of yall uncles, daddies, and favorite rappers."

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

LaRussell's Lil Wayne Take

Of course, this isn't LaRussell's first brush with virality. He recently explained why he thinks Lil Wayne doesn't have a lot of substance in his music. This led many fans to call him out and argue against this perspective, which he explained further on social media.

Fan Reactions

When it comes to this new song, though, folks are even less charitable. We will see if LaRussell officially drops this at any point or if he continues to discuss the backlash to the track. Either way, it seems like he knows exactly the kind of reaction he's getting from moments like this, and seems committed to pushing forward.

Read More: Lil Wayne Is The Most Influential Rapper Alive – LaRussell Just Outlined Why It's Complicated

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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