LaRussell Blasts Critics For “Fake Outrage” Over Epstein, Trump & Hitler Lyrics

BY Caroline Fisher
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LaRussell Blasts Critics
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: LaRussell performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)
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LaRussell recently unveiled a song called "Heaven Sent," and listeners' reactions have been far from positive.

Lately, LaRussell has been under fire for name-dropping Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, and more in one of his songs. According to him, however, social media users are taking their outrage entirely too far. Earlier today, the performer hopped on Twitter/X to address all of the backlash he's been receiving online, making it clear that he stands by his work.

"GOOD MORNING AMERICA!," his tweet begins. "This is my final statement on this bullsh*t The selective outrage and fake righteousness is a joke. It's always US. Y'all been complicit in supporting serial killers, murderers, drug dealers, pimps, and n****s destroying they community for yeeeeaaaars!!!! But me saying God made me and he also made these sick a** n****s is where the line is drawn? CUT IT OUT."

"If you gone be outraged be outraged about it all!" it continues. "TURN THE MURDER MUSIC OFF AND EVERY OTHER DETRIMENTAL FORM OF ART YOU CONSUME! I'M ONE OF THE FEW N****S IN THIS SH*T SMILING AND PUTTING GOOD INTO THE ECO SYSTEM! IMA KEEP SAYING AND DOING WHAT I WANT WITH MY ART. BECAUSE IMA F*CKIN ARTIST! Y'ALL CAN KEEP BEING FAKE OUTRAGED AND COMPLICIT WITH EVERYTHING ELSE."

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

LaRussell "Heaven Sent" Controversy

As for what exactly LaRussell says about Epstein, Trump, and Hitler in his song, he describes the bunch as "heaven sent."

“I'm not perfect, and neither is the president / What’s guiltier than a n***a hiding evidence? / You can't be mad that they heated if you don't let them vent / Even the devil was heaven-sent / Even Malcolm [X] was heaven-sent, even Martin [Luther King Jr.] was heaven-sent. Even Kanye was heaven-sent / We all have been sent / Donald too. We all heaven-sent / Epstein too / We all heaven-sent / Adolph too. We all heaven-sent / Even you, we all heaven-sent," he raps.

Before sharing the song on social media, LaRussell admitted that his collaborators warned him not to. According to him, however, listeners are just misinterpreting his lyrics. "I'm saying every human was made by God," he clarified earlier this week. "Even the evil ones. Even the n****s going to hell alongside some of yall uncles, daddies, and favorite rappers.”

Read More: LaRussell Responds To Heaven-Sent Controversy In The Worst Way Possible

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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