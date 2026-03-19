Lately, LaRussell has been under fire for name-dropping Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, and more in one of his songs. According to him, however, social media users are taking their outrage entirely too far. Earlier today, the performer hopped on Twitter/X to address all of the backlash he's been receiving online, making it clear that he stands by his work.

"GOOD MORNING AMERICA!," his tweet begins. "This is my final statement on this bullsh*t The selective outrage and fake righteousness is a joke. It's always US. Y'all been complicit in supporting serial killers, murderers, drug dealers, pimps, and n****s destroying they community for yeeeeaaaars!!!! But me saying God made me and he also made these sick a** n****s is where the line is drawn? CUT IT OUT."

"If you gone be outraged be outraged about it all!" it continues. "TURN THE MURDER MUSIC OFF AND EVERY OTHER DETRIMENTAL FORM OF ART YOU CONSUME! I'M ONE OF THE FEW N****S IN THIS SH*T SMILING AND PUTTING GOOD INTO THE ECO SYSTEM! IMA KEEP SAYING AND DOING WHAT I WANT WITH MY ART. BECAUSE IMA F*CKIN ARTIST! Y'ALL CAN KEEP BEING FAKE OUTRAGED AND COMPLICIT WITH EVERYTHING ELSE."

LaRussell "Heaven Sent" Controversy

As for what exactly LaRussell says about Epstein, Trump, and Hitler in his song, he describes the bunch as "heaven sent."

“I'm not perfect, and neither is the president / What’s guiltier than a n***a hiding evidence? / You can't be mad that they heated if you don't let them vent / Even the devil was heaven-sent / Even Malcolm [X] was heaven-sent, even Martin [Luther King Jr.] was heaven-sent. Even Kanye was heaven-sent / We all have been sent / Donald too. We all heaven-sent / Epstein too / We all heaven-sent / Adolph too. We all heaven-sent / Even you, we all heaven-sent," he raps.