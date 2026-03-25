LaRussell’s Mother Announces Rally To Support Him Amid “Heaven Sent” Controversy

BY Caroline Fisher
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LaRussell Mother Rally
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: LaRussell performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 09, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/WireImage)
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LaRussell is still under fire for his song lyrics about Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, and more.

Earlier this week, LaRussell dropped a new song called "Heaven Sent." It features lyrics about Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Adolf Hitler, and more.

“I'm not perfect, and neither is the president / What’s guiltier than a n***a hiding evidence? / You can't be mad that they heated if you don't let them vent / Even the devil was heaven-sent / Even Malcolm [X] was heaven-sent, even Martin [Luther King Jr.] was heaven-sent. Even Kanye was heaven-sent / We all have been sent / Donald too. We all heaven-sent / Epstein too / We all heaven-sent / Adolph too. We all heaven-sent / Even you, we all heaven-sent," he raps.

The backlash was immediate, but according to the San Francisco Chronicle, he has at least one person in his corner. His mother, Yvette McDonald, has planned a rally to support him amid the controversy. It's scheduled to take place today (March 25) at 2 p.m. in South Vallejo.

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

LaRussell "Heaven Sent" Controversy
BETX Main Stage - Day 2
LaRussell performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

News of McDonald's rally for her son arrives shortly after LaRussell announced his decision to leave social media in response to the scandal. He delivered the big news in a text blast to his fans, indicating that he'll be providing them with updates via different channels for the time being.

“I'll be off the grid for a while just working on myself and being in my community. I've been online every single day spreading my message to the masses for the past 5 years! I'm tiiiirrred boss!” he wrote. "I would still love to have your support during this time offline. I'll still be throwing shows and finding out new ways to push my product. You may see more text and emails from me than usual."

Before that, he defended his song in various tweets, making it abundantly clear that he stands by his work.

Read More: LaRussell Doubles Down On Quitting Social Media After "Heaven Sent" Backlash

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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