Earlier this week, LaRussell dropped a new song called "Heaven Sent." It features lyrics about Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Adolf Hitler, and more.

“I'm not perfect, and neither is the president / What’s guiltier than a n***a hiding evidence? / You can't be mad that they heated if you don't let them vent / Even the devil was heaven-sent / Even Malcolm [X] was heaven-sent, even Martin [Luther King Jr.] was heaven-sent. Even Kanye was heaven-sent / We all have been sent / Donald too. We all heaven-sent / Epstein too / We all heaven-sent / Adolph too. We all heaven-sent / Even you, we all heaven-sent," he raps.

The backlash was immediate, but according to the San Francisco Chronicle, he has at least one person in his corner. His mother, Yvette McDonald, has planned a rally to support him amid the controversy. It's scheduled to take place today (March 25) at 2 p.m. in South Vallejo.

LaRussell "Heaven Sent" Controversy

LaRussell performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

News of McDonald's rally for her son arrives shortly after LaRussell announced his decision to leave social media in response to the scandal. He delivered the big news in a text blast to his fans, indicating that he'll be providing them with updates via different channels for the time being.

“I'll be off the grid for a while just working on myself and being in my community. I've been online every single day spreading my message to the masses for the past 5 years! I'm tiiiirrred boss!” he wrote. "I would still love to have your support during this time offline. I'll still be throwing shows and finding out new ways to push my product. You may see more text and emails from me than usual."