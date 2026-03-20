LaRussell Deactivates Social Media Amid Backlash To "Heaven Sent" Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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LaRussell Deactivates Social Media Backlash Heaven Sent Track
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: LaRussell attends Madden Bowl presented by SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ at Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA Sports)
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LaRussell garnered controversy for calling Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, Jeffrey Epstein, and more "heaven-sent" on a new song.

LaRussell is no stranger to controversy, as his critical remarks concerning the music of Lil Wayne went viral earlier this year. But more recent backlash against him became even more of an uproar, which has apparently led to him deactivating his social media accounts.

At press time, Russell's Twitter and Instagram accounts are unavailable. Victor Baez covered this on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of an IG Story from a fan account. "A lot of people have assumed La Russell IG blocked you... he's currently taking a break and will be back soon."

While we don't have an explicit explanation for this break, many fans assume it's due to the recently performed "Heaven Sent" track. On it, he called Adolf Hitler, Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein "heaven-sent" alongside folks like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Kanye West. It was meant to comment on how people all come from God regardless of their crimes, behaviors, and beliefs.

Still, folks tore LaRussell apart online. He said his engineer advised him to not put this song out. While it's not officially out, the reaction to this viral performance of it proved why that advice came.

Read More: Lil Wayne Is The Most Influential Rapper Alive – LaRussell Just Outlined Why It's Complicated

Where Is LaRussell From?

For those unfamiliar with the Something's In The Water MC, LaRussell is from the California Bay Area's city of Vallejo. His independently-minded grind as an artist has been very compelling to see, although controversies like these have tainted the discourse.

The 31-year-old seems ready to combat these narratives, though. In a "final statement" on the matter, LaRussell blasted the "Heaven Sent" backlash as performative outrage.

"The selective outrage and fake righteousness is a joke," he tweeted. "It's always US. Y'all been complicit in supporting serial killers, murderers, drug dealers, pimps, and n***as destroying they community for yeeeeaaaars!!!! But me saying God made me and he also made these sick a** n***as is where the line is drawn? CUT IT OUT. If you gone be outraged be outraged about it all! TURN THE MURDER MUSIC OFF AND EVERY OTHER DETRIMENTAL FORM OF ART YOU CONSUME! I'M ONE OF THE FEW N***AS IN THIS S**T SMILING AND PUTTING GOOD INTO THE ECO SYSTEM! IMA KEEP SAYING AND DOING WHAT I WANT WITH MY ART. BECAUSE IMA F***IN ARTIST! Y'ALL CAN KEEP BEING FAKE OUTRAGED AND COMPLICIT WITH EVERYTHING ELSE."

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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