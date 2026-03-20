LaRussell Deactivates Social Media Amid Backlash To "Heaven Sent" Track

LaRussell is no stranger to controversy, as his critical remarks concerning the music of Lil Wayne went viral earlier this year. But more recent backlash against him became even more of an uproar, which has apparently led to him deactivating his social media accounts.
At press time, Russell's Twitter and Instagram accounts are unavailable. Victor Baez covered this on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of an IG Story from a fan account. "A lot of people have assumed La Russell IG blocked you... he's currently taking a break and will be back soon."
While we don't have an explicit explanation for this break, many fans assume it's due to the recently performed "Heaven Sent" track. On it, he called Adolf Hitler, Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein "heaven-sent" alongside folks like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Kanye West. It was meant to comment on how people all come from God regardless of their crimes, behaviors, and beliefs.
Still, folks tore LaRussell apart online. He said his engineer advised him to not put this song out. While it's not officially out, the reaction to this viral performance of it proved why that advice came.
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Where Is LaRussell From?
For those unfamiliar with the Something's In The Water MC, LaRussell is from the California Bay Area's city of Vallejo. His independently-minded grind as an artist has been very compelling to see, although controversies like these have tainted the discourse.
The 31-year-old seems ready to combat these narratives, though. In a "final statement" on the matter, LaRussell blasted the "Heaven Sent" backlash as performative outrage.
"The selective outrage and fake righteousness is a joke," he tweeted. "It's always US. Y'all been complicit in supporting serial killers, murderers, drug dealers, pimps, and n***as destroying they community for yeeeeaaaars!!!! But me saying God made me and he also made these sick a** n***as is where the line is drawn? CUT IT OUT. If you gone be outraged be outraged about it all! TURN THE MURDER MUSIC OFF AND EVERY OTHER DETRIMENTAL FORM OF ART YOU CONSUME! I'M ONE OF THE FEW N***AS IN THIS S**T SMILING AND PUTTING GOOD INTO THE ECO SYSTEM! IMA KEEP SAYING AND DOING WHAT I WANT WITH MY ART. BECAUSE IMA F***IN ARTIST! Y'ALL CAN KEEP BEING FAKE OUTRAGED AND COMPLICIT WITH EVERYTHING ELSE."
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