delete social media
- RelationshipsLil Wayne's GF Denise Bidot Deletes IG & Denies Breaking Up With HimDenise Bidot has deleted Instagram with rumors flying about her alleged breakup with Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B Announces She's Deleting Her Social Media AccountsThis is Cardi B's last week on social media.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIggy Azalea's Alleged Nude Photos Leak Online, Rapper Deletes Social MediaIggy Azalea has deactivated her accounts after a series of naked photos allegedly leaked online.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Deletes His Social Media After Drug ChargesNBA YoungBoy is nowhere to be found on social media.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTinashe's Grandmother Leaves Twitter Over "Hate & Lies" Amid Ben Simmons ScandalTinashe's Ben Simmons break-up and its circumstances are starting to affect her family.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Reportedly Preparing New Single "No Shame"Amid cryptic Instagram activity, Future is reportedly readying his next single.By Devin Ch