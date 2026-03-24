LaRussell has put out another statement, confirming his decision to take a break from social media in the wake of the backlash to his latest song, "Heaven Sent." On the track, he describes Adolf Hitler, Jeffrey Epstein, and more controversial figures as "heaven-sent." Sharing the song online, earlier this month, resulted in tons of criticism from fans.

In a text blast to his fans, he elaborated on leaving social media. “I'll be off the grid for a while just working on myself and being in my community. I've been online every single day spreading my message to the masses for the past 5 years! I'm tiiiirrred boss!” he began the message. "I would still love to have your support during this time offline. I'll still be throwing shows and finding out new ways to push my product. You may see more text and emails from me than usual."

LaRussell concluded by promoting some upcoming concert dates and hinting at having more surprise pop-up shows in store. "All the love and support is appreciated. Gratitude," he wrote.

LaRussell's "Heaven Sent" Song

LaRussell shared a clip of himself performing "Heaven Sent" on social media, last week, and it immediately went viral. On the track, he raps: “I'm not perfect, and neither is the president / What’s guiltier than a n***a hiding evidence? / You can't be mad that they heated if you don't let them vent / Even the devil was heaven-sent / Even Malcolm [X] was heaven-sent, even Martin [Luther King Jr.] was heaven-sent. Even Kanye was heaven-sent / We all have been sent / Donald too. We all heaven-sent / Epstein too / We all heaven-sent / Adolph too. We all heaven-sent / Even you, we all heaven-sent.”