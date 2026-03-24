LaRussell Doubles Down On Quitting Social Media After "Heaven Sent" Backlash

BY Cole Blake
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Jul 1, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Rapper LaRussell performs during halftime of the game between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles Galaxy at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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LaRussell brought up tons of controversial figures, including Adolf Hitler, Jeffrey Epstein, on "Heaven Sent."

LaRussell has put out another statement, confirming his decision to take a break from social media in the wake of the backlash to his latest song, "Heaven Sent." On the track, he describes Adolf Hitler, Jeffrey Epstein, and more controversial figures as "heaven-sent." Sharing the song online, earlier this month, resulted in tons of criticism from fans.

In a text blast to his fans, he elaborated on leaving social media. “I'll be off the grid for a while just working on myself and being in my community. I've been online every single day spreading my message to the masses for the past 5 years! I'm tiiiirrred boss!” he began the message. "I would still love to have your support during this time offline. I'll still be throwing shows and finding out new ways to push my product. You may see more text and emails from me than usual."

LaRussell concluded by promoting some upcoming concert dates and hinting at having more surprise pop-up shows in store. "All the love and support is appreciated. Gratitude," he wrote.

Read More: LaRussell Deactivates Social Media Amid Backlash To "Heaven Sent" Track

LaRussell's "Heaven Sent" Song

LaRussell shared a clip of himself performing "Heaven Sent" on social media, last week, and it immediately went viral. On the track, he raps: “I'm not perfect, and neither is the president / What’s guiltier than a n***a hiding evidence? / You can't be mad that they heated if you don't let them vent / Even the devil was heaven-sent / Even Malcolm [X] was heaven-sent, even Martin [Luther King Jr.] was heaven-sent. Even Kanye was heaven-sent / We all have been sent / Donald too. We all heaven-sent / Epstein too / We all heaven-sent / Adolph too. We all heaven-sent / Even you, we all heaven-sent.”

A couple of days later, he shared a video of himself reacting to the drama and doubling down on the lyrics. "The homies briefed me yesterday on all the outrage," he said at the time. "My first thought was, 'n****s ain't that slow.' But I go and look, and n****s that slow. Just listen to the music. It's no way n****s hear to that clip, and they like, 'You support Epstein.'"

Read More: LaRussell Blasts Critics For “Fake Outrage” Over Epstein, Trump & Hitler Lyrics

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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