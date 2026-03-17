LaRussell Responds To Heaven-Sent Controversy In The Worst Way Possible

LaRussell has released a five-minute video addressing the backlash to his recent song, in which he described Adolf Hitler, Jeffrey Epstein, and more controversial figures as "heaven-sent." In doing so, he argued that fans missed the meaning of his lyrics.

"The homies briefed me yesterday on all the outrage," he begins. "My first thought was, 'n****s ain't that slow.' But I go and look, and n****s that slow. Just listen to the music. It's no way n****s hear to that clip, and they like, 'You support Epstein.'"

Read More: LaRussell Gets Torn Apart Online For New Song Referencing Jeffrey Epstein

LaRussell's "Heaven-Sent" Controversy

When LaRussell shared the song on social media, he admitted that his engineer warned him against doing so in the caption of the post. “MY ENGINEER TOLD ME I PROBABLY SHOULDN'T PUT THIS OUT… THAT'S EXACTLY WHY I PUT THIS OUT,” he wrote, along with three laughing emojis.

On the track, he raps: “I'm not perfect, and neither is the president / What’s guiltier than a n***a hiding evidence? / You can't be mad that they heated if you don't let them vent / Even the devil was heaven-sent / Even Malcolm [X] was heaven-sent, even Martin [Luther King Jr.] was heaven-sent. Even Kanye was heaven-sent / We all have been sent / Donald too. We all heaven-sent / Epstein too / We all heaven-sent / Adolph too. We all heaven-sent / Even you, we all heaven-sent.”

It predictably resulted in tons of criticism in the replies. "You and hobo johnson working together would fully usher in the end times," one user wrote. Another added: "I’m an actual fan but this isn’t it. Not because you’re wrong but because you’re not actually expressing anything other than a very surface level observation. Yes we are all humans, but right now the world doesn’t need to hear that the people literally killing us are heaven sent."

The latest video isn't the first time LaRussell has reacted to the backlash. Responding to a user on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, he wrote: “[laughing emojis] what do y'all think I'm saying in this song? Is it the truth that's bothersome or is it what YOU think I'm saying? I'm saying every human was made by God. Even the evil ones. Even the n****s going to hell alongside some of yall uncles, daddies, and favorite rappers.”