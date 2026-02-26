Ksoo is already going to be in prison for the rest of his life, but he added 10 years onto his preexisting sentence. The Florida rapper, born Hakeem Armani Robinson, plead guilty to yet another murder charge earlier this week per XXL. On top of the decade-long sentence, he was hit with a five-year probation as well.
This second-degree murder conviction revolves around the fatal shooting of another young rapper, Adrien "Lil Bibby" Gainer. He was killed on February 25, 2019, practically one year ago on the dot. The scene of the crime was the New Hope Apartments, formerly the Hilltop Village Apartments.
First Coast News additionally reports that 45 shell casings were found there per an arrest warrant. Said document also describes how Gainer was gunned down. It says that Robinson chased him through the apartment complex before shooting him at close range in the back of the head/neck.
Afterwards, Robinson posted pictures and videos on social media bragging about his action.
As we said, this sentence follows the life-ending one he received last October in his home state. Ksoo and his codefendant, ATK Scotty, were convicted of first-degree murder for the death of another MC in Charles "Lil Buck" McCormick.
Ksoo's Father Receives Charges
In that case, prosecutors accused them of exacting revenge on Buck who released a diss track against Ksoo's late stepbrother.
This massive ordeal also roped in Abdul Robinson Jr., Ksoo's brother, cousin, Leroy Whitaker, and his father, Abdul Robinson Sr. Jr. got the second most favorable result, as his plea deal reduced his sentence to 12 years. Whitaker was the unluckiest as he too was given a life bid.
Then, there's Sr., who got out fairly unscathed after controversially deciding to testify against Ksoo. He identified the latter as the gunman and for his cooperation, he was given time served. However, if he didn't, he was essentially facing life as he's 54 years of age.
Previously, 60 years were on the table. After taking the stand in July, he reduced the max to 20 years. But while he's not going to prison, Sr. still must complete two years of community control with electronic monitoring. After that is another three years of probation with special conditions.