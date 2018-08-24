plead guilty
- Crime42 Dugg Faces Another 5 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty: ReportFederal agents arrested 42 Dugg in 2022 after he failed to serve a six-month sentence. By Aron A.
- TVJerry Harris Of "Cheer" Fame Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography CaseHarris could be hit with as much as a 50-year sentence on June 28th.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDerek Chauvin To Plead Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights: ReportChauvin’s hearing is set to take place on Wednesday, December 15th.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeParkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Will Plead Guilty: ReportAfter submitting his guilty plea, Cruz could face the death penalty.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Not Registering As Sex Offender In California: ReportNicki Minaj's husband will reportedly be sentenced early next year.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeEl Chapo's Wife Expected To Plead Guilty To Helping Run Drug Empire: ReportShe's expected to enter the plea as part of an agreement established with federal prosecutors. By Madusa S.
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Pleads Guilty In Georgia Weed Case & Avoids Jail TimeBoosie will not be sent back to the slammer thanks to his plea deal.By Lynn S.
- CrimeMeek Mill Pleads Guilty To 2007 Gun Charge, Ending Years-Long Legal BattleAll other charges have been dropped against Meek Mill.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJosh Copeland Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence Charges: ReportCopeland won't be facing any jail time.By Alexander Cole
- MusicA 6th Defendant Joins Tekashi 6ix9ine In Pleading Guilty Over Narco & Weapons ChargesYet another domino falls into place one day after the Feds ID'd the Barclays Center shooter.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Tr3yway Countdown: A 5th Defendant Pleads GuiltyTr3yway affiliates are dropping like dominoes in the court of law.By Devin Ch
- SportsRobert Kraft Is Trying To Block Rub & Tug Footage From Going PublicKraft has been offered a deal in his pending case.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj's Boyfriend Pleads Guilty To Latest ChargesKenneth Petty pleads guilty to driving with a suspended license. By Alex Zidel
- SportsChris Herndon Pleads Guilty To Driving Under The InfluenceThe rookie won't be able to drive for the next three months.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKevin Gates Explains Why He Pled Guilty Even Though He Was InnocentThe first part of Kevin Gates' interview with Sway is out.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMychal Kendricks Faces 25 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Insider TradingMychal Kendricks pleads guilty after foisting half the blame on Damilare Sonoiki.By Devin Ch
- MusicTay-K's Accomplice Agrees To Testify Against Him After Striking Plea DealTay-K's accomplice will testify against her three co-defendants, including the rapper, after making a deal with prosecutors.By Aron A.