Ksoo Demands DNA Test After His Father Explains Testifying Against Him

Ksoo (real name Hakeem Robinson), his brother Abdul Robinson Jr., their father Abdul Robinson Sr., and rapper ATK Scotty are at the center of one of hip-hop's most divisive and odd crime stories this decade. Scotty and Robinson Sr.'s children were found guilty of murdering Lil Buck in 2020, and they have other murder allegations against them.

Ksoo's father had identified him as the shooter, pleading guilty to helping Scotty and Dominique "Butta" Barner escape after the murder, among other accessory after the fact considerations. This has all resulted in a lot of controversy. Even the Florida rapper himself spoke out against his father, as Robinson Sr. recently address this case on various media platforms.

"We need to take a blood test cus dis Fkkk n***a ain't my daddy," Ksoo recently wrote on his Instagram Story, as caught by XXL on IG. "I wasn't raised by that man if i was ill be praising a rat like the rest of his kids." This came after his father addressed folks advising him to leave Jacksonville for his controversial cooperation.

"They say I better leave Jacksonville... If I want to," Robinson Sr. responded. "See, I'm Muslim. We understand. The only way to meet God is through the graveyard. See, we love death like y'all love life... 'Cause y'all don't want to die. It don't matter to me."

Ksoo's father defended his decision to cooperate in a recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV. He caused a lot of backlash when he advocated for his son during the interview.

"When the trial came, and they brought me back to the jail, they kind of slipped and they put me right next door to Ksoo," Robinson Sr. explained. "When I was coming by, I was looking at him. But he wouldn't look back at me. And I wanted to tell him right there, 'Stop this motherf***ing trial. Don't do this.' Because say he went in there and admitted to the murder. Got 30 years. It's gon take you 30 years fighting on appeal... The only good thing about Ksoo's situation now is he got my feet on the ground. [...] I sat in jail for five years and three months."