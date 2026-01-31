Drake Wishes "More Life" To His Mom Sandra Graham At Birthday Celebration

Drake's father Dennis Graham also reunited with Drizzy's mother Sandi to celebrate her 66th birthday this week.

Drake is in no rush to drop his next album ICEMAN, living his life with the assurance that the hype for the project won't die down anytime soon. This leaves him open to focus on more important things in his personal life, such as another trip around the sun for his mother, Sandra "Sandi" Graham.

Via Instagram, Drizzy shared pictures from her 66th birthday celebrations, and the actual birthday was reportedly Wednesday (January 28). His father Dennis Graham was also there, along with many other members of their close circles. "More time with family and friends…" the 6ix God captioned his photo dump over the weekend. It included a picture of the three of them together, the Toronto superstar flexing his iced-out watches over Sandi's birthday event's menu, and her vibing out to a song at the celebrations.

He also uploaded a second post on Instagram captioned "More life ma…from the guys" that featured him, his parents, and various OVO members and friends. It seems like they all had a great time, and we wish Sandra "Sandi" Graham a happy belated birthday.

According to Complex Style on Instagram, the OVO mogul's iced-out APs are a big flex in the photo dump. Each individual piece in the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Mini watch trio reportedly has an estimated market price ranging from $80K to $100K.

When Did Dennis & Sandra Graham Break Up?

For those unaware, Sandi and Dennis Graham split up in 1991 when their son Aubrey was five years old, with Sandra taking full custody in Toronto and Dennis going back to the United States. Since then, though, they have maintained a strong and cordial relationship, especially to support and celebrate with their son

However, regarding this birthday tribute, some fans read deeply into the photo dump's caption, as it might reference one of Drake's beefs. "More time with family and friends, more life, more time to get it right" is the opening line to his "Two Birds, One Stone" track, which has subliminals for Meek Mill, Kid Cudi, and most notably, Pusha T. Given that feud, some fans saw this as a dig.

But in reality, we will probably never know. It might just be a coincidence or a massive reach. We'll sure Drake's ICEMAN album, which will hopefully drop soon, will have more consequential connections.

