DJ Akademiks Warns Offset’s Alleged Gambling Addiction Could Destroy His Career

BY Caroline Fisher
DJ Akademiks Offset Gambling Hip Hop News
The Three Migos perform during Drake's Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Ralph Freso / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to DJ Akademiks, Offset's alleged vices could take a serious toll if he doesn't get the help he needs.

It's just a couple of weeks into the new year, yet Offset is already at the center of some nasty rumors. During a recent livestream, for example, DJ Akademiks alleged that the former Migos member is struggling with a serious gambling addiction. According to him, the situation has allegedly gotten so bad that Offset could lose everything if he doesn't get the help he needs.

"Offset needs possible rehab for his gambling addiction," he alleged, as captured by @onlydubsX. "I'll leave it there. You can't be this much of a degenerative gambler that you have turned to the likes of Celina Powell. Not saying there's nothing inherently wrong with her, but you're putting yourself in positions that actually you're forgetting who you are. Like you're still Offset, right?"

"Some of these other things that are your vices [are] becoming so controlling that now you're putting yourself in positions, around people that not only will make you look crazy if they want to, but might compromise you and definitely your initiatives of your family," Ak continued.

Read More: Internet Trolls Offset Over Casino Outing With Bobby Shmurda

Why Does Lil Tjay Have Beef With Offset?

At the time of writing, Offset has not publicly addressed Akademiks' latest allegations. This isn't the first time he's been accused of having a gambling addiction, however. Last January, Lil Tjay took to social media to unveil a series of fiery DMs the two of them exchanged. At the time, he also alleged that Offset owed him $10K.

Allegedly, he lent this money to the Georgia-born performer at a casino one night when he was desperate to keep gambling.

“Why I diss Offset? Offset broke,” he alleged. “I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n***a in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke. I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call."

The rapper later denied being broke, referring to the $10K in question as "lunch money." It's unclear whether or not the dispute has been settled.

Read More: Celina Powell Makes More Wild Allegations About Offset & Stefon Diggs

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
