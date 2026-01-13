It's just a couple of weeks into the new year, yet Offset is already at the center of some nasty rumors. During a recent livestream, for example, DJ Akademiks alleged that the former Migos member is struggling with a serious gambling addiction. According to him, the situation has allegedly gotten so bad that Offset could lose everything if he doesn't get the help he needs.

"Offset needs possible rehab for his gambling addiction," he alleged, as captured by @onlydubsX. "I'll leave it there. You can't be this much of a degenerative gambler that you have turned to the likes of Celina Powell. Not saying there's nothing inherently wrong with her, but you're putting yourself in positions that actually you're forgetting who you are. Like you're still Offset, right?"

"Some of these other things that are your vices [are] becoming so controlling that now you're putting yourself in positions, around people that not only will make you look crazy if they want to, but might compromise you and definitely your initiatives of your family," Ak continued.

Read More: Internet Trolls Offset Over Casino Outing With Bobby Shmurda

Why Does Lil Tjay Have Beef With Offset?

At the time of writing, Offset has not publicly addressed Akademiks' latest allegations. This isn't the first time he's been accused of having a gambling addiction, however. Last January, Lil Tjay took to social media to unveil a series of fiery DMs the two of them exchanged. At the time, he also alleged that Offset owed him $10K.

Allegedly, he lent this money to the Georgia-born performer at a casino one night when he was desperate to keep gambling.

“Why I diss Offset? Offset broke,” he alleged. “I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n***a in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke. I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call."