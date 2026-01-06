Starz Unveils Trailer For Season Two Of 50 Cent-Produced “BMF” Docuseries 

New episodes of "The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" will be available to stream on the Starz app starting on January 16.

Yesterday (January 5), Starz released a trailer for the second season of The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast. New episodes will be available to stream via the Starz app starting on January 16, 2026. Season two of the docuseries will include six episodes total and center on an exclusive interview with Terry Lee “Southwest Tee” Flenory. In it, the Black Mafia Family co-founder discusses the rise and fall of the organization. He also discusses his and his brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory's falling out.

The series is executive-produced by 50 Cent, who's also had his fair share of issues with Big Meech. Their beef started earlier this year after Big Meech got out of prison and recruited Fif's foe Rick Ross for a welcome home concert.

This didn't sit right with the mogul, who quickly took to social media to make his feelings known. He slammed both Big Meech and his son Lil Meech, who starred in his drama series, BMF. The series has since been canceled.

Why Was BMF Canceled?

50 Cent opened up about the cancellation during an interview with Deadline in November. According to him, he wasn't actually to blame for it, despite rumors.

BMF was already slightly declining [in ratings] before the last season started, and they made some creative choices that were, from my perspective, not good choices,” he explained. “I know people feel like I turned it off, but the networks would have continued to move forward with the show if it was doing the numbers it had been doing. So it’s [one thing] me saying that the show’s over, and then [another] that it’s actually over. Those were the circumstances; it wasn’t me.”

The upcoming season of The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast will follow the release of another notable 50 Cent-produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The doc dropped on Netflix last month and floated to the top almost immediately. It features interviews with various former members of Diddy's inner circle, his alleged victims, and more.

