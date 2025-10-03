WHOLE LOTTA RXK - Album by RXKNephew, MVW & CHASETHEMONEY

RXKNephew is known for his upfront bars and zany sense of humor. We have seen it on full display on this site for a long time and often. He's easily one of the hardest working in the New York underground scene. Adding to RXKNephew's mystique is that is a pretty unpredictable figure. So, were both surprised and not surprised that he ditched the quips for more straightforward trap bangers on WHOLE LOTTA RXK. It's his nine-song collection, that was actually slated to include 10, but the last was cut from the version you see. It's a joint effort with beat smiths CHASETHEMONEY (Offset, Ski Mask the Slump God, Don Toliver) and MVW (ZeLooperZ, Jeremih, Desiigner).
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist of WHOLE LOTTA RXK
- ALBANY 2 DC with CHASETHEMONEY & MVW
- ADD IT UP with CHASETHEMONEY & MVW
- BROKE THE BANK with CHASETHEMONEY & MVW (feat. Boldy James)
- HOOK IN DIS with CHASETHEMONEY & MVW
- FEED THE NEEDY with CHASETHEMONEY & MVW
- TALK DIRECT with CHASETHEMONEY & MVW
- AIN'T SLOWIN' DOWN
- FRESH OUT DA BOOTH with CHASETHEMONEY & MVW
- AIN'T LUCK with CHASETHEMONEY & MVW