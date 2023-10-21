Valee And MVW Are Seeking “VALEEDATION” On Their New Collab Tape

Chicago, Illinois rapper Valee is bringing the goods once again in just a short period of time. We say that because it was just several months ago that we heard a full-length project from him. In fact, it was back in late July that we got Valee's last record, Virtuoso. That was a dual effort from him and legendary producer, Harry Fraud. It got mixed reviews from our writers at HNHH because of the inconsistencies from Valee.

This time, he brings on another talent in MVW to handle a great deal of the production. We started to get some rollout for this tape back at the very end of March with the lead single "Yo Yo." That featured another up-and-coming artist, Tony Shhnow. Fast forward a few months and in that span, we would get four more samples from it.

Listen To VALEEDATION From Valee And MVW

VALEEDATION brings on a few other guests as well. Zelooperz is another name to continue to look out for. He lands on two different tracks, "MetroPCS" and "Pistachio," another promo single. We also reviewed the track with Pink Siifu, "Créme de la Créme." We cannot wait to hear what you think of his tape. Especially, if you agreed with our take on the previous Valee project. So make sure to tell us after you check out with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new collaborative album from Valee and MVW, VALEEDATION? Is this Valee's best album he has ever put out? Which tracks are you enjoying the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Valee, MVW, as well as all of the hottest album releases.

VALEEDATION Tracklist:

Could Be MetroPCS (feat. Zelooperz) Nelly Furtado Yo Yo (feat. Tony Shhnow) Gucci Gotta Getit Shrimp Fried Rice Pistachio (feat. Zelooperz) Tailor Swift Liquid Créme de la Créme (feat. Pink Siifu) Dedication People (feat. Bbyafricka) Twelve Ain't Exotic

